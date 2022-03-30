Honor X9 5G is the New Addition to Huawei Honor X Series

There was a rumor going around that Huawei Honor will be adding a new phone to its X-series. Now it is confirmed that Honor X9 5G is the new addition to the Huawei Honor X-series. Here in this post we will share our knowledge of the Honor X9 5G different specs.

The new X9 5G is said to be having a 6.81-inch with 2388 x 1980 pixel IPS LCD display and 120Hz refresh rate up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device will be powered with 6nm 5G-capable Snapdragon 695 chipset with two RAM variants i.e. 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The device software will be proprietary Magic UI 4.2 on top of Android 11.In the battery capacity it will be having a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W charging tech.

In the camera department it will be having a triple-camera module with 48MP f/1.8 as the main camera and 2MP sensors for macro and depth. For the selfie/ front camera it will be having a16MP camera. The device will be having a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

The color options available in the new Honor X-series device are Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. As for the price it will be launched at a price of €238, USD $265.

As the launch date will draw near we will get more news about the device specs and expected performance, so stay tuned for further updates.

