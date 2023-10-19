Honor X9b Silently Launches With Some Promising Features

Honor silently launched the highly anticipated Honor X9b which is the successor of Honor X9a launched earlier this year. Honor’s Saudi Arabia branch just added the latest midrange handset to its website without an official announcement. The all-new handset brings a lot of updates across the board. It is said to be a proper upgrade to the “indestructible” X9a. It boasts a larger display, better camera configuration, larger battery, and a build that’s geared to withstand use and abuse better in the long run. Let’s dig into the details.

Honor X9B Specs & Features

The all-new handset comes with a better display for an enhanced viewing experience. It comes with a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. Moreover, it boasts a 1200 x 2652 px resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 1.5K panel on the smartphone to deliver crisp details and vivid colors. Moreover, it can offer up to 1200 NITS brightness making it more comfortable to view the images and texts on screen in challenging conditions.

The most noteworthy spec is that it comes with a 5-fold eye protection technology. This tech incorporates 1920Hz PWM dimming and hardware-level low-blue light display features as well. The Honor X9b provides a comfortable viewing experience even in low light conditions.

The X9b also comes with a 360-degree whole-device protection. It boasts an Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display tech for an all-round drop resistance for the screen. In addition to that, there is a brand-new cushioning material as well. This material features micron-sized pores, which have the ability to absorb up to 1.2 times the impact of a drop.

Durability Meets Performance

Under the hood, the Honor Phone comes with a large 5800mAh battery. It is tipped to offer up to 3 days of runtime, 19 hours of video playback, and 12 hours of runtime while playing online games. One of the most interesting thing about the battery of the X9b is that it prioritizes longevity. The company also promises above 80% battery health level after 1000 charging and discharging cycles. It clearly means you don’t need to worry about getting a battery repair anytime soon after getting the handset.

The Honor X9b is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It’s an upper mid-range SoC that delivers smooth performance in gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. The company paired this chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Moreover, there is a RAM Turbo feature as well with the help of which you can extend the RAM to 20GB. The point worth mentioning here is that the extra RAM is virtual RAM. The smartphone runs MagicOS 7.2. The OS provides better software optimization, which eventually enhances the performance even further.

If we talk about the camera details, there is a robust camera configuration on the back of the Honor X9b. It comprises a 108MP main camera offering 3x lossless zoom. The main camera is accompanied by a 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor and a 2MP Macro lens. And on the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper as well. Honor UAE did not reveal the official price of the smartphone. Stay tuned for further updates.