Honor X9c Launches with 6,600mAh Battery, 108MP Camera & Unmatched Durability

Honor has recently launched the highly anticipated Honor X9c, an evolution of its rugged X-series smartphones. For many months, the Honor X9b made headlines for its impressive features. Now, the X9c will step up the game with a massive 6,600mAh battery, a high-resolution 108MP camera, and enhanced durability features making it Honor’s toughest phone yet. It is designed to withstand extreme conditions. Moreover, this 5G powerhouse packs notable upgrades that will appeal to adventurers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The Honor X9c is certified by SGS with top marks in its Comprehensive Reliability charts. Moreover, this smartphone can survive drops from heights of up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) and harsh environments with temperatures ranging from -30°C to 55°C (-22°F to 131°F). The company has also guaranteed scratch resistance by rigorously testing the device, rubbing it with steel wool 3,000 times to verify its toughness. What? Yes, you heard right! It is claimed to be the toughest Honor phone in the history.

Honor X9c Specs, Features & Design

The handset boasts an IP65M rating that guards against water jets from any direction. It is pertinent to mention that the phone doesn’t carry the IP69 rating found on some of Honor’s other models. However, it combines durability and versatility, making it the go-to choice for users seeking a potent device.

One of the most notable features of this phone is its 6,600mAh battery capacity—a substantial increase from the 5,800mAh found in the X9b. The enhanced 66W fast charging (up from 35W) offers quicker refills. However, the company claims this battery can power the device for nearly 26 hours of continuous online video playback. This upgrade makes the X9c an ideal choice for gamers and users who need a long-lasting phone.

The Honor X9c sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with brighter visuals, reaching up to 4,000 nits. The display can render 10-bit color depth (8+2 bit) and integrates 3,840Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain and deliver vivid colors. On the back, the X9c has an outstanding 108MP primary camera with a 1/1.67” sensor. The 0.64µm pixels can be binned to create 1.92µm effective pixels.

The camera delivers unprecedented clarity and enables 3x lossless in-sensor zoom. Moreover, the main camera includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and supports 4K video recording. The 5MP ultra-wide camera captures expansive views, while the 16MP front selfie snapper, housed in a pill-shaped cutout, is optimized for 1080p video recording.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 powers the Honor X9c. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14) and offers smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. It’s available in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, giving users ample options based on their needs. The standard connectivity features of the smartphone include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and positioning support from GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. X9c lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, stereo speakers offering a 300% volume boost for an enhanced audio experience compensate for that.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor X9c is now available in different regions. In Malaysia, the Honor X9c price for the 12GB/256GB model is MYR 1,500 (approximately $345), while the 12GB/512GB version goes for MYR 1,700. In Singapore, pre-orders are available for the 12GB/256GB model at SGD 450 (around $340), with shipping anticipated in a week. The handset is available in three color options: Titanium Purple, Jade Cyan, and Titanium Black.

Check Out: realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, Now at Unbeatable Prices – PhoneWorld