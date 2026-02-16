Honor’s Next Foldable Flagship Magic V6 Spotted in Real-World Images

Honor’s next-generation foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V6, has surfaced in Honor Magic V6 live images ahead of its expected world premiere at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

The foldable flagship is still weeks away from its official unveiling, but these early photos are already creating buzz across the tech world. The leak offers the clearest look yet at Honor’s design direction and hints that the company may once again push boundaries in foldable thinness.

Honor Magic V6 Leak Confirms Premium Foldable Design

The first real-world look at the Honor Magic V6 appeared online through Chinese social media platform Weibo, where tipsters shared commercial-style images featuring Hong Kong actor and singer Nicholas Tse holding a slim foldable device.

While Honor has not confirmed the phone’s identity, the design strongly suggests it is the Magic V6, thanks to several signature elements.

Most notably, the device carries Honor’s familiar octagonal camera bump, a design language previously seen in earlier Magic foldables.

Camera Module Features Four-Lens Setup

The leaked images show a rear camera system arranged in a square layout, housing four lenses.

Key design highlights include:

A thick silver rim surrounding the camera bump

A symmetrical lens arrangement

A premium, polished finish that signals flagship positioning

The module looks slightly more refined compared to previous Magic foldables, suggesting Honor is aiming for a more luxurious aesthetic in 2026.

Ultra-Thin Profile Could Be Magic V6’s Biggest Upgrade

One of the most striking details from the leak is the phone’s slimness.

In Nicholas Tse’s hands, the Magic V6 appears noticeably thinner than many current foldables. The device looks lightweight and compact, almost resembling a standard smartphone when folded.

Honor has been steadily improving the thinness of its foldable lineup, and the Magic V6 may represent its most ambitious step yet.

If this design is accurate, Honor could be positioning the Magic V6 as one of the thinnest foldable phones in the global market.

Cover Display Shows Punch-Hole Cutout

The front-facing cover screen includes a small punch-hole camera, indicating a modern full-display approach.

Other visible details include:

Metal-finished edges

Antenna lines similar to the Honor Magic 8 Pro

A refined hinge mechanism with premium build quality

Overall, the Magic V6 looks familiar, but with subtle upgrades across the frame and back panel.

What Specs Are Expected From Honor Magic V6?

The live images do not confirm internal specifications, but expectations are already building ahead of MWC26.

Based on Honor’s flagship strategy, the Magic V6 could feature:

Next-gen Snapdragon chipset

Improved foldable durability

Enhanced camera performance

Larger battery in a thinner body

AI-powered multitasking features

Honor may also introduce software improvements for productivity, a key area where foldables are competing aggressively.

The Bigger Picture: Foldables Are Entering Their “Thinness Race” Era

The Honor Magic V6 leak is more than just an early design reveal; it reflects the larger direction of the foldable market in 2026.

Foldable brands are no longer competing only on screens and hinges. The new battleground is portability: making foldables feel as slim and effortless as regular smartphones. If Honor delivers on what these images suggest, the Magic V6 could become one of the most talked-about foldables of MWC26.