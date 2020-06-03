The advent of modern technology enabled us to witness infrared cameras on Smartphones before, but what’s unique about the forthcoming Honor Play 4 is that it will allow users to measure their temperature reliably. The brand-new lineup from Honor is anticipated to arrive in upcoming days as the firm’s brand manager teased its unique temperature checking feature just a day ahead of its release.

Honor’s Upcoming Smartphone Can Check the Body Temperature

The company says that the new Honor 4 smartphone will be able to measure the temperature of objects, animals, and humans, but its the latter that is most required since it might prove to be quite beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. The user will just have to hold the smartphone over another person’s body without having to touch them.

However, It is not clear whether the feature will be available in all smartphones of the series or just one of them. Each way, it could prove to be a really valuable feature if it works accurately particularly for healthcare workers.

The Honor Play 4 is expected to arrive with a 6.57-inch display with a Kirin chipset and 8GB RAM on-board. Along with that, It will have a 4100 mAh long battery with support for fast charging.

As mentioned above, the Honor Play 4 series is anticipated to arrive in the coming days. And if the temperature feature appears to work accurately, then this series of the smartphone can really make a difference in perilous times like these when the COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on people and the world itself. Therefore, such a smartphone with built-in temperature checking sensors can prove to be very helpful.

