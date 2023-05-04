You Can Now Post Horizon Worlds Photos to Your Instagram and Facebook Story

Meta has introduced a new feature to help you show off what a fun time you’re having in the “metaverse” with all your Instagram and Facebook followers. With its latest update, you can now post Horizon Worlds photos and videos directly to your story on Instagram and Facebook Story. Moreover, Meta is also using the update to test a couple of tweaks to Horizon’s safe zone feature.
The company has previously allowed sharing of content from Horizon Worlds to Reels. But now you also have the option of posting Horizon Worlds’ Wii-level graphics to Meta’s stories, where they can sit alongside real-world photographs of holidays, meals, and days out.
Meta says the new story-sharing option is starting as a limited test for around 50 per cent of Horizon Worlds’ users. However, it will roll out to all the users by the end of this month. You can access the sharing feature from the Media Gallery or Horizon Camera.
Additionally, Meta is also testing a tweaked version of the Horizon Worlds’ safe zone. This feature will let users step away from the VR social space when things get heated and hectic. As part of the test, the safe zone will show more details of the world around the user. It will also offer fuller access to user profiles and other menus.
If you are using Meta’s horizon worlds, do check out if you can use this feature. If you can’t access this feature wait a bit for the update to be available to you.
