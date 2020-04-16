Houseparty Video Conferencing App Records 50M Sign Ups

Houseparty, the popular video chat platform that Fortnite developer Epic Games purchased in 2019, has seen huge growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With government lockdowns stopping users from being able to remotely meet friends and other loved ones, user appetite for video messaging applications has increased. This has culminated in apps reaching record numbers in the video conferencing segment in March, recently recorded by app store analytics company. Houseparty, however, has been silent on its own metrics until now.

Houseparty has made the No. 1 Networking platform in the U.S. and 82 worldwide locations. It was also No. 3 Network Device on the U.S. Google Play. Houseparty has applied to younger consumers than these, as it's built for group hangouts. The app interacts with Snapchat, for example.

Houseparty has also seen high smartphone downloads, with installs spiking in recent weeks, according to data from Apptopia. Houseparty has seen 17.2 million new installs across iOS and Android in the last 30 days, according to their figures. Nonetheless, a separate Sensor Tower third-party survey saw 28 million installations.

