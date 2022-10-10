How 120Hz refresh rate Affects your device Performance?

With every new device launch, you might have heard that manufacturers have adopted 90Hz and 120 Hz displays or might have listened about 60 Hz as well. Do you know what it actually means and how a 120Hz refresh rate affects your smartphone performance?

With the revolution in the smartphone market, manufacturers have to make the next model more powerful than before. To make the device more smoother and responsive, manufacturers increase the refresh rate of the device display. It means there is a reason to get excited about the 120Hz display! Let’s see how the 120 Hz display will benefit your smartphone.

What Refresh Rate Actually is?

Do you know how your display works? it works by showing you a series of images or frames. So to show you a video, the display needs to show a series of frames one after another. So basically the refresh rate of any device is how many times an image is updated per second.

It means a 60 Hz display refreshes the image 60 times in a second whereas 120 Hz refreshes 120 times in a second. Since your brain cannot track such fast-moving images, so it is perceived as video or moving images.

Since a higher refresh rate means that more images are shown in the same amount of time, the higher refresh rate will make the movement between each frame smoother.

Will you Notice any difference between 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz?

Yes, of course, you will notice smoothness and responsiveness in devices that have a higher refresh rate. Even scrolling in different apps will give a smoother experience with a higher refresh rate. Motion blur can also be greatly improved with a higher refresh rate.

However, a higher refresh rate is not the only thing that is going to improve users’ experience. But gaming performance is one of the entities that gets benefitted from a higher refresh rate. Due to this, gaming phones have higher refresh rates. This is evident from Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone 2, both gaming phones have adopted higher refresh rates.

If you are not sure about 90 Hz or 120 Hz, you should try the phone or tablet yourself, you will easily be able to see the difference.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Arrived with 120Hz Display Refresh Rate