Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics to deceive unsuspecting internet users, making online safety more critical than ever. In response, Google is working on an AI-powered tool for Chrome to help users identify and avoid scams and stay one step ahead of online fraudsters.

How Can Google Chrome Users Avoid Internet Scams?

The new Chrome feature, known as “Store Reviews,” aims to provide users with a quick and reliable way to determine whether a website is legitimate. This innovative tool will summarize third-party reviews from trusted cybersecurity platforms like ScamAdvisor and TrustPilot. By aggregating this information, users can gain insights into a website’s trustworthiness without navigating away from their browser.

Currently in development, the feature has already gained attention for its potential to safeguard online shoppers. A preview of the tool indicates that users will be able to access a side panel displaying summarized reviews of a website. This functionality is designed to help users make informed decisions, reducing reliance on traditional red flags like suspicious URLs or poorly designed pages. Once implemented, it could become a game-changer in combating online scams.

Common Online Scams and How They Operate

The rise in scam websites has become a significant concern. According to the FBI, online fraud cases have surged by 89%, particularly during shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Common scams include:

Non-delivery fraud: Victims pay for goods that are never delivered. Non-payment fraud: Sellers ship items but do not receive payment. Auction fraud: Items are misrepresented in online auctions. Gift card fraud: Scammers request payment through prepaid gift cards, which are often untraceable.

These schemes prey on the trust and urgency of online shoppers, highlighting the need for vigilance.

Tips to Stay Safe Online

To protect yourself from online scams, the FBI and Google recommend several key steps:

Avoid Suspicious Links: Do not click on links from unverified sources, especially if they request personal information. Check Website URLs: Double-check URLs for legitimacy. Look for “https” and ensure the domain matches the expected website. Research Reviews: Read reviews of websites and sellers before making a purchase. Secure Payment Methods: Avoid paying with prepaid gift cards, as these are frequently used in scams. Analyze Listings: Check product descriptions and images for authenticity.

Additionally, Google advises users to research ads and their owners before clicking. Hovering over a link can reveal the actual destination, helping users identify potential phishing attempts. Google’s three-dot menu in Chrome also offers details about a website’s owner, enabling users to make informed choices.

Beware of Advanced Tactics: SEO Poisoning

Another tactic to watch out for is SEO poisoning, where cybercriminals manipulate search engine rankings to direct users to malicious websites. These fake sites may appear authentic but often contain malware designed to steal sensitive information or compromise devices.

Cybersecurity experts, such as Jake Moore from ESET, warn against clicking on suspicious “Sponsored” listings in search results, as these can sometimes lead to scam websites.

Vigilance is Key

While Google’s upcoming “Store Reviews” feature will enhance user protection, staying vigilant is essential. By combining these proactive measures with Google’s tools, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to online scams. In a rapidly changing digital landscape, awareness and caution remain your best defences for safer online experiences.

