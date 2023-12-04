How Can Pakistani Citizens Avail the Turkish E-Visa Service?
Many countries around the world have started making their services digital to provide convenience to the people. In this regard, Turkey launched an e-visa service to allow tourists and business travelers to obtain their visas without having to visit Turkish embassies and consulates.
How Can Pakistani Citizens Avail the Turkish E-Visa Service?
Who can obtain the E-Visas?
Passport holders with valid Schengen, USA, UK, and Ireland visas or residence permits can avail the e-visa service.
How to Apply for the E-visa in Pakistan?
- First of all, visit the official website at https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en/ to start the application process.
- After providing the required information, applicants will have to make payments using a credit or debit card.
- Afterward, the applicant will receive a link to download their e-Visa after successful completion of the application. This link will also be emailed to the respective person.
It is suggested to keep a copy of the e-Visa, either in electronic format or as a hard copy, in the event of any system issues at the entry points.
Turkey Visit Visa Fee for Pakistani Nationals
Pakistani nationals will have to pay a $60 visit visa fee.
Minimum bank statement requirement for Pakistanis
Along with the visa fee, Pakistani applicants must also fulfill particular financial requirements, which include rendering proof of a return ticket and hotel reservation. A Pakistani tourist planning to spend one month in Turkey will have to show a bank statement with a balance of a minimum of $1,500 or $50 per day to meet this requirement.
Also read:
E-Challans vs. Traditional Traffic Tickets: Understanding the Differences