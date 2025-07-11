How Can Pixel Users in Pakistan Get $100 Compensation from Google?

Google has officially announced its Pixel 6a Battery Performance Program following reports of overheating risks in certain Pixel 6a devices. As part of the global initiative, affected users, referred to as owners of “Impacted Devices,” will receive a mandatory Android 16 software update starting July 8, 2025. But what does this mean for users in Pakistan?

While Google is offering free battery replacements for eligible devices in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan, India, and Singapore, Pakistan is not on the list of locations with physical service centers or mail-in repair options.

However, Pakistani users aren’t left out entirely. As per Google’s official support page, users from countries without repair facilities, such as Pakistan, are eligible to claim a $100 compensation or receive a discount code for their next Pixel purchase on the Google Store, subject to eligibility.

What’s Happening?

Google has identified that some Pixel 6a devices may overheat after around 400 charge cycles, which poses a potential safety risk. Affected phones, once identified, will see reduced charging performance and battery capacity as a safety measure via a software update.

To address this issue, Google will notify users with “Impacted Devices” when their phones reach around 375 charge cycles. If you own such a device, you’ll start noticing battery-related changes after the 400-cycle mark.

How to Check Eligibility?

If you’re in Pakistan and own a Pixel 6a, you can check if your device qualifies as an “Impacted Device” by visiting Google’s registration page linked in their official announcement. If confirmed, you can register to choose one of the available support options. While users in supported countries can opt for free walk-in or mail-in battery replacements, users in Pakistan will be guided to choose the cash compensation or discount voucher instead.

What Do Pakistani Users Get?

If you’re eligible:

You can receive $100 (in local currency) via international transfer, depending on exchange rates.

Alternatively, you can choose a Google Store hardware discount code applicable toward your next Pixel phone purchase.

Compensation is limited to one support option per device and must be claimed before July 8, 2026.

Google clarified that proof of ownership, eligibility verification, and confirmation of age may be required. Also, once selected, your support option cannot be changed.

What About the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro?

Google has explicitly mentioned that this program is limited to Pixel 6a devices only. Other models like the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro are unaffected by the overheating issue and will not receive the battery management update.

With flagship phones becoming costlier in Pakistan due to taxes and limited local support, Google’s compensation offer is a notable opportunity for Pixel 6a users in the country. If you’ve purchased your device before July 2, 2025, and are facing battery degradation, checking your eligibility could earn you a useful $100 payout, which is definitely a welcome gesture for Pakistani consumers in an otherwise unsupported market.

