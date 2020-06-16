How Careem Super App will Help Customers with New Host of Services?

Careem, the ride-hailing services keeps on making its app more user friendly. In an effort to make it more reliable and easy to understand, the company launched a Super App yesterday. Other than this, the new app will have a host of new services in addition to offering rides. The new services will be focused around d three areas, specifically including mobility of people, things and money. Careem super app will be completely rolled out by the end of June, and the new services will depend on the local market- be it deliveries or bike-sharing.

Careem Super App- Userfriendly and Reliable

The company revealed that it had spent $50 million in developing Super app, and this app will combine all the services offered such as Careem NOW or Careem PAY.

Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and Chief Executive Careem said:

“The move from offline to online commerce is a secular and significant opportunity, one that has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic. Careem’s Super App supports this acceleration by bringing together people’s essential, everyday services in one place, with a single sign-on and integrated payment system,”

During the coronavirus Pandemic, the company had to take the decision of laying off 31 percent of its employees assist services were completely shut down during the lockdown. However, with the launch of a new app and new services, the company would able to retain its employees and might hire new ones too. Talking about the challenges, Mudassir was very optimistic and said:

“We can look at the challenges and be a bit hopeless, but I look at the bright side of this crisis. As things are going to become difficult, it will force change to happen and enable faster digital adoption which can pull us out of the crisis and in the long run, even help us achieve leapfrogging.”

So we will have to wait for a few more days to get this super app.

