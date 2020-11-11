



The world has entered into a revolutionary era where internet and interconnectedness have reached the uncharted levels. Yes, we are talking about technological breakthroughs of the current era. They are mostly connected to the world wide web and the internet itself or we should say the internet of things (IoT). We are living in a world where the 5th generation (5G) is becoming a reality that is leading us to a new revolution. But that’s not all, in this article we are going to tell you about something amazing that you may not have previously heard of. We are going to talk about the Starlink satellite internet and how it works?

But before moving forward, I would like to mention what Starlink actually is?

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The main purpose behind building it is to provide satellite Internet access. It is basically a satellite constellation project that will send thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that is about 550 kilometres above us, near the stratosphere. An array will beam internet signals from the satellites down to transceivers on the ground, which in response, broadcast locally or wire directly to your Starlink router.

However, Starlink is not like the cellphone signal or 5G. It enables home, business, or any other remote location to connect to the internet via the satellite system.

At present, about 800 Starlink satellites constellation has been sent in LEO and are orbiting the planet.But SpaceX intends to deploy a minimum of 12,000 satellites, with bigger plans of sending up to 30,000 small satellites to provide global internet coverage through Starlink satellite system.

How Does Starlink Satellite Internet work?

You will be thrilled to know that Satellite internet operates similarly like cable internet, but there are a few more moving parts. The Starlink Satellite Internet works by following the below-given instructions:

First, your data request is sent from your PC to a satellite internet dish placed in your home or a nearby location.

After that, the satellite internet dish placed in your home sends the data request to a satellite orbiting the low earth orbit (LEO). In response, the satellite sends the request to the Internet Service Provider.

If you send your data back, it reverses the process, transferring data from the ISP to the satellite, then the Starlink satellite to the satellite internet dish and afterwards down to your router and ultimately onto your PC.

