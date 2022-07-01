How green/smart manufacturing can embrace sustainability?

Smart manufacturing is no longer just about increasing output while lowering costs through the use of technology. When emerging technology solutions like the internet of things and artificial intelligence (AI) began to take hold of the manufacturing process across sectors, the main benefits were time savings, predictive maintenance, remote repairs, and improved supply chain visibility.

We are currently experiencing the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), which is characterized by a shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. These revolutions demonstrate how quickly the manufacturing industry changes depending on the power source. Industry 4.0 is currently assisting manufacturing in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the use of renewable energy.

Industry 4.0 is already taking place. It is changing how manufacturing operations are carried out. However, the use of renewable energy is a byproduct of the digital revolution’s drive. The acceleration of digital technology is driving the momentum that is shifting Industry 4.0.

Smart manufacturing techniques such as digital twin optimization and predictive maintenance can be used to reduce emissions. Each method exemplifies the future of intelligent manufacturing.

Predictive maintenance is becoming more popular as it saves businesses money on scheduled maintenance or fixing broken equipment. Machine learning is used by the AI-powered tool to learn how historical sensor data maps to historical maintenance records.

AI/machine learning complements smart-manufacturing data analysis because it can process data and recognise patterns in data much faster than humans.

Smart manufacturing strategies are made possible because of better data, more accessible technology and human creativity. These changes have led to economic growth and increased productivity, while reducing waste and improving sustainability.