The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, particularly the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms, has launched the Astrolabes Datacenter—a groundbreaking initiative aimed at revolutionizing Pakistan’s higher education and research landscape.

Strategically located at NED University, Karachi, and UET, Lahore, this state-of-the-art facility will provide world-class digital education services, supporting high-performance computing for students, researchers, and academic institutions nationwide.

How HEC’s Astrolabes Datacenter Will Shape the Future of Higher Education in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the datacenter at NED University, Karachi. Speaking at the ceremony, he also emphasized that the initiative aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2025, which aims to propel the country into the global digital economy.

“The fuel of industrial development used to be petrol, but now, in the knowledge economy, data is the fuel of the future,” said the Minister. He further highlighted that the HEC, in partnership with the World Bank, has built this cutting-edge datacenter to drive research, innovation, and digital transformation in Pakistan’s education sector.

He urged HEC to also ensure the effective utilization of the data centre, maximizing its impact on research and academic growth.

HEC Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, described the Astrolabes Datacenter as a transformative step towards a data-driven education system.

“This initiative will empower universities, educators, and students with seamless access to technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-performance computing. It will foster innovation and research at an unprecedented scale,” he said.

Dr. Ahmed also noted that the modular, pre-fabricated design of the datacenter—the first of its kind in Pakistan’s education sector—ensures efficiency, scalability, and reliability. The facility spans approximately 30,000 square feet at each location and is built according to global ANSI TIA-942 standards for data center reliability and security.

How the Datacenter Benefits Education

Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Dr. Sarosh Lodi, highlighted that the Astrolabes Datacenter will serve as the digital backbone for Pakistan’s higher education ecosystem. It will:

Provide uninterrupted access to data for universities and research institutions.

Enable seamless collaboration between students and educators.

Support smart learning tools and AI-driven assessments.

Make education more cost-effective and efficient through cloud-based resources.

Facilitate research and innovation in emerging fields such as AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse.

For students, this initiative promises a personalized and interactive learning experience, equipping them with cutting-edge digital skills necessary for the modern workforce.

Advanced Features of the Astrolabes Datacenter

The Astrolabes Datacenter has high-performance computing, cloud services, and enterprise-level cybersecurity to ensure secure and uninterrupted access to educational resources. Some key features include:

Two prefabricated Datacenter Pods at each site, with a total capacity of 240 IT racks.

Redundant fiber connectivity for 99.999% uptime, with dual geographically distinct paths.

Scalable energy distribution, ranging from 4 KW to 20 KW per rack.

SCADA & NetEco systems for remote monitoring and surveillance.

Comprehensive security framework, including CCTV monitoring, VESDA smoke detection, and advanced fire suppression systems.

Integration of AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse to enable futuristic learning experiences.

A Step Towards a Digital Future

The launch of Astrolabes Datacenter reflects HEC’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s education system through digital transformation. By providing universities and research institutions with world-class digital infrastructure, this initiative not only enhances learning and research but also positions Pakistan as a technologically competitive nation on the global stage.

We hope that HEC will foster sustainable educational growth, ensuring that students and institutions across Pakistan benefit from the latest advancements in digital technology.

