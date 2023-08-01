How Instagram’s New Labels Keep AI-Generated Posts in Check? Find out!

As per a source, the Silicon Valley giant Meta is developing consumer-facing AI tools based on its new Llama 2 model, which may be rolled out soon. The company is working on generative AI features for photo sharing social media network Instagram that will enable content creators to identify images “generated by Meta AI.”

Some of the screenshots shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi show in-app messages, suggesting that Insta posts made with AI tools will soon be labeled within Instagram. These labels will allow users to recognize AI-generated content through Meta.

Although Meta refused to comment regarding the matter, the screenshots indicate the company is taking measures to assist users distinguish AI-created content. This step aligns with other AI companies such as Google, who are also working on different ways to resolve concerns about fake information and misleading content generated by AI tools. Researchers and policymakers together have raised concerns regarding the potential misuse of generative AI technology.

Earlier in July, seven AI companies, including Meta, pledged to embrace AI safety measures, such as adding watermarks to AI-generated content. These measures seek to improve transparency and accountability in the use of AI technology.

So far, Meta hasn’t revealed many details about its consumer-facing generative AI plans, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has given several hints. In a quarterly earnings call last week, he said,

We’re also building a number of new products ourselves using Llama that will work across our services. You can imagine lots of ways AI could help people connect and express themselves in our apps: creative tools that make it easier and more fun to share content, agents that act as assistants, coaches, or that can help you interact with businesses and creators, and more.

Also read:

Threads To Get DM Feature Soon: Instagram Head