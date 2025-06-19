How Islamabad Police’s New Taxi App Keeps You Safe—Step by Step Guide!

In a significant move to enhance public safety, the Islamabad Police has launched the “Taxi/Ride Verification System,” a new mobile application designed to make traveling in private taxis and ride-hailing services safer for all citizens. The initiative, led by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and implemented under the guidance of IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aims to create a secure and verifiable travel environment across the capital.

Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Director-General of Safe City Islamabad, announced the launch, explaining that the app is a direct response to growing concerns about the safety of passengers, particularly women, children, and those who travel late at night. “Islamabad Police is always busy ensuring the protection of its citizens,” Dawar stated. “This app is a vital step in leveraging technology to give residents peace of mind.”

The system works by creating a comprehensive, police-verified database of all private taxi services operating in the city. This includes popular ride-hailing companies as well as independent local taxis. Each registered vehicle is assigned a unique, scannable QR code that is displayed inside the cab.

This initiative bridges the gap between passengers and police, ensuring that every ride taken in a registered vehicle is accounted for. The registration process is currently underway, with approximately 2,000 taxis already entered into the police database.

How to Use the Taxi Verification App: A Step-by-Step Guide

Making your ride safer is now just a few taps away. The app is designed to be user-friendly and integrates seamlessly into your travel routine.

Step 1: Download and Install the App

The application is currently available for Android users as an APK file directly from the official Islamabad Police website.

Click on the “Download Android APK” button to download and install the app on your phone.

(According to officials, the app will soon be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for easier access.)

Step 2: Create Your Account

Once installed, open the app and create a new account. You will need to provide basic personal details and your email address to sign up. After signing up, you can log in using your phone number and password.

Step 3: Scan the QR Code Before Your Ride

When you sit in a taxi, look for the police-issued QR code sticker. Open the app and tap the “Scan Now” or “Verify Cab” button. Point your phone’s camera at the QR code.

Step 4: Verify the Driver and Vehicle

Upon scanning, the app will instantly display the verified details of the vehicle and the registered driver, including the driver’s name and photograph. This is the most critical step: ensure the photo in the app matches the person driving the car. This simple check confirms you are with a police-verified driver.

Emergency Feature: Your Direct Line to Police

One of the most powerful features of the app is the integrated emergency panic button. If you ever feel unsafe, threatened, or find yourself in an unpleasant or emergency situation during your ride, you can immediately alert the authorities.

Under the “Need Help?” section, simply press the red “Inform” button. This sends an instant alert to the Islamabad Police emergency services. Since your ride is already logged through the QR scan, the police will have the vehicle’s details and can respond swiftly.

This proactive measure empowers passengers, especially vulnerable ones, by providing a direct and discreet line to law enforcement when they need it most.

The “Safe Rides with Islamabad Police” initiative is a welcome and necessary step in modern policing. By encouraging citizens to use this app, the Islamabad Police is fostering a partnership where technology and public vigilance work together to create a safer city for everyone. Residents are strongly encouraged to download the app and make verifying their ride a standard part of their travel habits.