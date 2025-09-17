Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) has generated a lot of excitement around the world. But in countries like Pakistan, the big question is: how many days do you need to work to buy a PTA-approved iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)? Let’s break it down.

The phone’s official price in Pakistan is PKR 440,500. On top of that, the PTA tax for registration on a CNIC adds PKR 210,317. That brings the total cost to PKR 650,817.

Now, let’s look at the average income. According to Remote People, the average monthly salary in Pakistan is around PKR 82,100. If we divide this by 30 days, the daily wage comes out to roughly PKR 2,737.

How Many Days Do You Need to work in Pakistan to buy a PTA-approved iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)?

With this in mind, the calculation becomes simple:

Total cost of phone = PKR 650,817

= PKR 650,817 Daily wage = PKR 2,737

= PKR 2,737 Workdays required = 650,817 ÷ 2,737 ≈ 238 days

That means an average person in Pakistan would need to work for about 238 days — nearly eight months of salary — just to buy the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) with PTA tax included.

Comparison to Other Countries

The iPhone Affordability Index recently compared how many days people around the world need to work to buy Apple’s latest flagship. The results show a huge gap between wealthy and developing nations.

In countries like Luxembourg and Switzerland, the iPhone can be bought with just three days’ wages. In the United States, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, it takes only four days. Similarly, in Germany, Canada, and Australia, the device costs about five days of work.

In contrast, the situation looks very different in emerging economies. Workers in the Philippines need 101 days, in Vietnam about 99 days, in Türkiye nearly 89 days, and in Brazil about 77 days.

Middle-income nations fall somewhere in between. In Spain, the iPhone 17 Pro costs about nine days of work. In Czechia, it’s 12 days, while in Poland, it’s 17 days. For countries like Portugal (24 days), Hungary (27 days), and Chile (32 days), the burden is still noticeable but far less than in South Asia.

Compared to these figures, Pakistan’s 238 workdays make the iPhone 17 Pro an extremely expensive purchase. For most people, it represents many months of income, making it a luxury out of reach for the average citizen.

Our Thoughts

The affordability gap highlights the income divide between nations. In some countries, the iPhone is a status symbol that can be bought with less than a week’s wages. In others, like Pakistan, it requires nearly a year of earnings. One of the main reasons behind this high cost is the PTA tax, which is huge.

For now, the iPhone 17 Pro remains a dream device for many Pakistanis. With its high cost and heavy taxes, only a small percentage of people can realistically afford it.