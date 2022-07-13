How much it would Cost to Import Nothing Phone 1 in Pakistan?

After a long wait, the Nothing Phone 1 is finally official now. The company has launched this new impressive smartphone at a launch event yesterday. Many users see the smartphone as the flagship killer, however, we opine that the smartphone would fit into the upper midrange category. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t launched the phone in Pakistan. It implies that any Pakistani user who loves this new phone would have to import it and pay the hefty tax. We would move on to it, but before that, I’m going to share some scintillating specifications of the Nothing Phone 1.

Specifications of Nothing Phone 1:

Display:

The Nothing phone 1 features a 6.55-inch, 120 Hz OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, it encompasses a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, and symmetrical bezels on all four sides.

Performance:

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (5G) chipset, which is built on a 6nm architecture. For graphic processing, the phone is equipped with an Adreno 642L GPU. Overall, it has a fine performance, but not the best.

Memory:

In terms of memory space, there are three variants of the phone which are as follows:

Variants RAM ROM 1 8 GB 128 GB 2 8 GB 256 GB 3 12 GB 256 GB

Cameras:

Rear:

The Nothing phone 1 is packed with a dual-camera system comprising of a 50 MP (f/1.88 aperture) Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) technology, along with a 50 MP (f/2.2 aperture) Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree field-of-view.

Front:

The Nothing phone 1 is featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera that is embedded in the punch hole design.

Sensors:

The phone is equipped with an optical in display fingerprint scanner. Other sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, gyro, and compass.

Connectivity options:

The connectivity options in Nothing Phone 1 include NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Battery:

There is a considerably powerful 4500 mAh battery with fast charging and reverse charging capabilities.

Expected Price in Pakistan (including import tax):

As mentioned above, Nothing hasn’t announced its new smartphone in the Pakistani market. Therefore, citizens would have to import the Nothing Phone 1. It would cost them around PKR 160000/- including import tax.

Moreover, if you want to check the import tax on Nothing Phone 1, then click the link below:

