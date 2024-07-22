How Much Will the iPhone 16 Cost? It Might Be Pricey

Apple’s iPhone Pro models are known for being top-of-the-line devices, but they also come with a top-of-the-line price tag. If you’re eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max launch later this year, get ready to loosen your purse strings.

What can we expect? Here’s a breakdown to help you budget

Looking Back at iPhone 15 Pro Pricing

The iPhone 15 Pro serves as a good starting point. This model starts at $1,199, which could be the minimum Apple charges for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Potential Price Increase

Leaks suggest exciting upgrades for the iPhone 16 Pro, including a larger screen, a powerful A18 Pro chip, and improved camera lenses. These advancements often translate to higher production costs, which might get passed on to consumers. The rumor mill also suggests the camera lenses themselves might be pricier to produce.

A Balancing Act

While production costs can influence pricing, Apple has a history of holding the line. For the iPhone 15 lineup, despite rising costs, Apple maintained similar pricing to the iPhone 14 series (with slight variations depending on region). There’s a chance they might do the same for the iPhone.

Our educated guess?

The iPhone 16 Pro is unlikely to dip below $999 / £999 / AU$1,849. It might even nudge slightly higher, potentially starting around $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,999.

Stay tuned! As we get closer to the launch date, we should get a clearer picture of the iPhone 16 Pro’s price tag.