WhatsApp iOS Beta Now Shows How Often Channel Updates Are Forwarded

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iOS users via Apple’s TestFlight program, bumping the app to version 26.4.10.71. While the update does not introduce visible interface changes for most users, it quietly adds a meaningful new analytics tool for channel administrators: statistics for forwarded WhatsApp channel updates.

The feature, currently available to a limited number of beta testers, shows how many times a channel post has been forwarded beyond the channel itself. This update marks another step in WhatsApp’s gradual expansion of channel-focused tools, signaling the platform’s growing emphasis on content reach, creator insights, and distribution metrics.

WhatsApp Channels Get a New Reach Metric on iOS

Until now, WhatsApp channel admins have largely relied on reactions to gauge how well an update performed. While reactions offer a sense of audience sentiment, they do not fully reflect how far a message travels once it leaves the channel.

The new forwarding statistic fills that gap.

With WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.4.10.71, eligible channel owners can now see the number of times a specific update has been forwarded. The count appears next to the forward icon at the bottom of a channel post, offering a clear and immediate indicator of how often that update has been shared.

This feature was first introduced on Android earlier this year. Its arrival on iOS finally aligns analytics capabilities across both platforms.

How the Forward Count Feature Works

The forwarding statistic is designed as a private admin-only tool.

Only users who own or manage a channel can see how many times an update has been forwarded. Followers and general viewers do not have access to this information, and WhatsApp has given no indication so far that this data will ever be made public.

Key characteristics of the feature:

The forward count reflects total forwards , not unique recipients

Forwarding the same update multiple times is counted each time

WhatsApp does not track who receives forwarded updates

Duplicate forwards are still included in the total count

This approach ensures that WhatsApp can provide meaningful reach data without compromising user privacy or storing recipient-level information.

Why Forwarding Matters More Than Reactions

For channel admins, forwarding is arguably a stronger signal of success than a reaction.

A forwarded update reaches users outside the channel’s existing follower base, extending visibility into private chats and groups. In practical terms, a highly forwarded update suggests that users found the content useful enough to share, not just acknowledge with an emoji.

Gradual Rollout Through TestFlight

As with many WhatsApp beta features, the forwarding statistics tool is being rolled out gradually.

Only some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.4.10.71 currently have access to the feature. WhatsApp is expected to expand availability over the coming weeks as it monitors performance and stability.

Once testing is complete, the feature is likely to reach the stable version of the app, making it available to a much wider audience of channel admins.

What’s Next for WhatsApp Channels?

This update arrives alongside reports that WhatsApp is working on a premium subscription plan with exclusive features, potentially aimed at power users, businesses, and creators.

Together, these developments suggest a clear direction: WhatsApp wants Channels to evolve from a simple broadcast tool into a more sophisticated content and distribution platform, one that offers insights without sacrificing privacy.

For now, the addition of forwarding statistics on iOS is a small but important step, giving channel admins better visibility into what truly drives reach on WhatsApp.