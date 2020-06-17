How Online Behaviors of Pakistani People are changing?

The tilt of Pakistani people towards online activities is on the boom. The new report says that almost 70 million users are so active online. The recent Google report is shedding the light that how the Covid-19 has changed the search behavior of Pakistani people. Moreover, Pakistan’s digital population has surged by 68% in the last three years, and now with 78 million users they are searching and discovering online. They are exploring new things to learn, watch, and read.

How Online Searching Behaviors of Pakistani People are changing?

In short, we can say that Pakistanis are expecting a lot from the internet like they are trying to take out different ways for their personal entertainment, restaurant guidance, and assistance for product research.

The newly released report says that interest in more sustainable products and services, and a move towards a healthier lifestyle are some of the biggest drivers of behavior in the last 12 months.

Google outlined some key trends that are shaping how Pakistanis search in the new report.

Making Smart Decision while buying:

People in Pakistan are researching more about products online before purchasing. 4 out of 5 Pakistani consumers do research before buying.

81% of Pakistani research products online and check the review before purchasing. While 80% of people share that they switch to videos and search during the researching of the product. 55% of users say that they do research for the product on Google and then on YouTube.

Moreover, ‘Fast delivery’ searches increased by 1300% and online grocery delivery searches increased by 300% when the pandemic began.

Watching Digital videos:

Nowadays, most Pakistanis rely on video streaming and sharing platforms to get information, entertainment, news, and sports. 7 in 10 Pakistanis use YouTube every month.

Healthy lifestyle:

A rise in searches for alternate diets and meal plans have been highlighted in the newly released report by Google. Searches for “daily exercise” are up to 1.6X. Searches for “vegetarian cuisine”, “healthy supplements” and “intermittent fasting” have risen 1.5X. Also researches for “superfood” are up.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outdoor movement of people is restricting with COVID-19 and due to that Pakistanis have started looking for ways to start (or continue) their usual physical routines indoors with ‘HIIT workout’ YouTube searches growing by 600%, ‘gym at home’ by 125%, and ‘home workouts’ by 80%. People are taking more interest to learn about interest in mental health and well-being.

