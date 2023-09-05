How PTA Handles 350 Social Media Complaints daily? Check out!

Social media is a great place to interact with people but there are some downsides attached to it, such as controversial and fake content. In this regard, the national telecom regulator PTA said that it is receiving around 350 complaints related to social media content every day. The regulator tries to solve all such complaints that are related to local laws or laws of social media platforms.

PTA reiterated that fake news on social media platforms has also become challenging. Furthermore, the PTA said that one of the major factors that has led to an increase in the number of complaints is the lack of public awareness regarding the responsible use of social media.

Moreover, it is the code of conduct of the authority to provide a chance of hearing to both the applicant and defendant whenever it receives a complaint. After the hearing concludes, the PTA evaluates the complaint and refers the content to social media platforms for blocking, if it finds it objectionable.

PTA also clarified that it needs the government’s approval for blocking any apps. In a document, the PTA stated that the social media companies have so far blocked around 80 percent of the content sent by the authority. If we look at the stats, social media platforms have blocked more than 1.2 million URLs which include objectionable content on PTA’s request.

