How Satellite Phone Tech is Going to Revolutionize Connectivity? Discover More!

A few months ago, a technological breakthrough was achieved by AST SpaceMobile which conducted satellite calling with 4G for the first time ever. AST SpaceMobile, in partnership with famous telecom company AT&T successfully conducted satellite-based cellular communication by connecting a Samsung Galaxy S22 to a low-Earth orbit satellite and completing a two-way voice call. It can surely be considered as a landmark achievement. The company is now emphasizing optimizing this technology and taking steps to make it available to all mobile users around the globe.

Recently, AST performed a number of experiments in Hawaii, and impressively, their engineers detected download speeds of 10 Mbps on standard smartphones from their BlueWalker 3 satellite. This satellite-to-smartphone testing brings us closer to the goal of ensuring seamless connectivity.

In this regard, AT&T’s network head, Chris Sambar said,

This development takes us one step closer to ensuring people across the United States will be able to stay connected no matter where they are.

In the next stage, AST intends to establish a connection between a smartphone and their low orbit BW3 satellite through 5G connectivity.

Why BW3 Satellite is different?

BW3 satellite features the largest ever antenna among commercial satellites The antenna spans over 693 square feet, which is staggering. Though, there is a glitch. The large size and brightness of the satellite have posed challenges for astronomers who carry out their research in the night sky.

Simultaneously, another famous cellular company T-Mobile has revealed that it has forged a collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to carry out tests with devices compatible with the Starlink satellite system. Following AT&T, T-Mobile has also announced that existing phones should be made compatible with their satellite services.

Also read:

SpaceX Successfully Launches 56 Starlink Satellites to Orbit