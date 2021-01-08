How social media reacts over WhatsApp’s new Policy

As more people learn about Whatsapp’s Policy Change, the anger against it is building a little more. The enraged and distressed users are going to Twitter to interpret their concern about their privacy. You’ll find that the hashtag on social media for the latest WhatsApp policy (#WhatsappNewPolicy) is making news, with people suggesting they’d rather delete WhatsApp and instal Telegram instead.

The upgrade did not mesh well with social media, which is now targeting the networking giant with jokes and warnings that they would leave the site and switch to Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging network, a video chat platform, if the organisation did not restore its strategy to what it was before.

Others claim that their privacy would be invaded if WhatsApp continues exchanging their contact details and transaction data with Facebook, although others believe that Facebook already has access to the information, and this is just an official clarification of the fact.

 

 

In all this new privacy policy drama, SpaceX and Tesla’s boss, Elon Musk, encouraged people to use the privacy-focused Signal messaging app after WhatsApp pressured users to adhere to contentious new terms and conditions.

WhatsApp will also exchange your phone numbers and transaction details with Facebook. In the meantime, the company stated that the purpose of this move was to encourage the protection of users.

