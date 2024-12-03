How TikTok Led to the Tragic Death of a Punjabi Bride? Find Out!

A devastating incident in Jaranwala, Punjab, has claimed the life of a 22-year-old bride just a couple of days after her wedding. According to a credible news source, Fatima Bibi lost her life due to a gunshot while recording a TikTok video.

However, there are conflicting views that surround the tragedy. Initial police report indicates that Fatima accidentally discharged a firearm during the filming of a TikTok video. However, a few other sources suggest that the fatal bullet might have come from an unidentified direction. The law enforcement authorities have collected evidence and sent the body for examination. Saddar police station’s SHO stressed that the true picture will emerge after a thorough investigation.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has become the source of death in Pakistan. In May 2024, 16-year-old Abdullah Mehmood, accidentally shot himself while making a TikTok video with a friend. The gun reportedly went during filming, leading to his death on the spot. His body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and the call center was sealed by the authorities. Simultaneously, a 13-year-old boy from Karachi also lost his life while creating a TikTok video back in 2020.

These frequent incidents underlined the growing dangers of social media trends that encourage risky behavior. Therefore, mass awareness campaigns are required to prevent such tragedies and ensure users prioritize safety over sensational content.

