How to Add and Remove Birthdays in Google Calendar

Google Calendar makes it simple to manage your schedule and stay organized. One helpful feature is the ability to add birthdays and other important dates. This guide will show you how to add, remove, and hide birthdays in Google Calendar using both Google Contacts and custom event creation.

Ensure You’re Signed In: Make sure you are signed in to the same Google account on both Google Calendar and Google Contacts.

Open Google Contacts: Launch the Google Contacts app on your device.

Edit Contact: Tap on the contact whose birthday you want to add.

Add Significant Date: Tap the “Edit” button and select “Add significant date.”

Choose Birthday: Select “Birthday” from the options and enter the birthdate.

Save Changes: Tap “Save” to confirm the changes.

Method 2: Creating a Custom Event

Launch the Google Calendar app:

Create a New Event: Tap the “+” button to create a new event.

Enter Details: Fill in the event details, including the date, time, title (e.g., “Friend’s Birthday”), and location.

Set Reminder: Set a reminder for the event if desired.

Save Event: Tap “Save” to create the birthday event.

Additional Tips

Sync Across Devices: Changes made to your contacts or calendar will be synced across all devices where you’re signed in to the same Google account.

Hide Birthdays: To hide birthdays from your calendar view, go to “Settings” > “Events” and uncheck the “Show birthdays” option.

Customize Events: You can customize custom events with different colors, reminders, and other settings.

By following these steps, you can easily add, remove, and hide birthdays in Google Calendar, ensuring you never forget to celebrate your loved ones’ special days.