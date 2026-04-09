How to Apply for Bike Fuel Subsidy in Islamabad via Mobile App: Step-by-Step Guide

The federal government has introduced a streamlined digital process enabling motorbike owners in Islamabad to apply for financial relief under the Bike Fuel Subsidy Scheme through a mobile application.

The initiative is aimed at supporting daily commuters by easing the burden of rising fuel costs, with authorities emphasizing a transparent and accessible application system.

Applicants can submit their requests through the official Pak Asaan Khidmat App, which serves as the primary platform for registration and verification.

Application Process

Download the Pak Asaan Khidmat app by clicking here.

Sign up / create an account using your CNIC and mobile number

using your CNIC and mobile number Log in to your account

Navigate to the Bike Fuel Subsidy Scheme section

Enter CNIC number and personal details

Provide motorcycle registration number

Add the mobile number linked with your CNIC

Submit the application form

After submission, applicants will receive an SMS confirmation and can track their application status within the app.

Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive an SMS confirmation from the authorities. Users can also track the status of their application and verification process through the same app.

Eligibility Criteria

Officials have clarified that only individuals with a valid CNIC and a registered motorcycle are eligible for the subsidy. The government has stressed that the system is designed to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of funds.

The Bike Fuel Subsidy Scheme is expected to benefit a large number of commuters in Islamabad, particularly those relying on motorcycles as their primary mode of transport.

Also read:

How to Apply for Rs2000 Petrol Subsidy in KPK Ehsaas Fuel Support Program