How To Apply For BPSC Jobs Online: Step-By-Step Guide

BPSC is an acronym for the Balochistan Public Service Commission. The commission was founded on 13 August 1973 on the dismemberment of One Unit. People with a Balochistan domicile are eligible to apply for the jobs announced by the Balochistan Public Service Commission. Like all other public service commissions, there are distinct criteria for the different jobs announced by BPSC. Different BPSC jobs are offered in the Food Department, Education Department, Forces, and different ministries in Balochistan. In this blog, I’ll share all the details about the BPSC Job Application Procedure. Let’s get started!

Eligibility Criteria For BPSC Jobs

If we talk about the eligibility criteria, one of the basic requirements against any BPSC post is to possess a local/domicile certificate from the Balochistan Province. In addition to that, the candidate must meet the eligibility criteria i.e. Education, Age, and Experience as per the Service Rules duly notified by S&GAD against the advertised post. All the requirements are written and reflected in the BPSC advertisement.

Note: If the candidate doesn’t meet the eligibility criteria at any stage, the Commission may cancel his/her candidature or withdraw the nomination of the ineligible candidate.

Application Fee

For B-15 and Below Posts: Rs 400/-

For B-16 and B-17 Posts: Rs 600/-

For B-18 Posts: Rs 1000/-

For B-19 and B-20 Posts: Rs 2000/-

Required Documents

Five passport size latest photographs

Computerized National ID card

Original Treasury Receipt (Green Colour) and its photocopy

Matriculation to final academic qualification (Certificate and Degrees) along with details marks sheets

Local/ Domicile certificate

Experience/Service certificate(s)

Departmental Permission certificate

Three Character Certificates (One from the Head of the last attended Educational Institution and two from a different Gazetted Officer for Fresh Candidates)

Photocopy of filled one-page application form

How To Apply For BPSC Jobs Online?

Go to the official site of BPSC

Click “Apply Online”

Log in to your account otherwise click on Create account.

Upload all required documents and fill out the form.

Select the post you want to apply for.

Click on the link here to apply for the jobs available right now.

Important Points

Candidates are not required to forward hard copies of the application or copies of documents to BPSC.

Do not send Bank/Treasury receipts to the BPSC Office. The candidate should keep it. He/she needs to show it at the time of appearing in the test/Exam.

domicile is not acceptable. Contact this number 081-9203264 for any technical assistance regarding online application.