How to Apply for CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 – Full Details Here

The Punjab government announced the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 a few months ago to support talented and deserving students. Now, the registration process for the scheme has officially started. This initiative aims to equip students with modern technology to enhance their academic and research capabilities. If you are a student and want to know how to apply for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, this article is for you. In this article, we have briefly described each and every detail of the scheme.

Under this program, the Punjab government will distribute 110,000 latest-generation laptops to deserving students. Additionally, the government has reserved 2,000 laptops for students belonging to minority communities. The scheme is open to students from different academic backgrounds, including matriculated and intermediate students.

The laptops being distributed under this initiative are 13th-generation devices powered by Intel Core i7 processors. These high-performance laptops will help students in research, assignments, programming, and other academic tasks.

Furthermore, the government has included a special allocation for 2,000 minority students and those who have performed exceptionally well in Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations. This step ensures that deserving students from all communities have access to quality resources for their studies.

Laptop Distribution Details

The Punjab government has allocated laptops across various educational institutions, ensuring a fair and balanced distribution among students. The breakdown is as follows:

20,000 laptops for university students

14,000 laptops for college students

4,000 laptops for students from technical and agricultural colleges

2,000 laptops for students from medical and dental colleges

A significant percentage of laptops—32%—will be distributed among students from South Punjab, ensuring that students from underdeveloped areas also get the opportunity to benefit from the scheme.

Who Can Apply?

The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 is open to students from various disciplines, including:

Computer Science

Engineering

Medicine & Dental Studies

Social Sciences

Business Studies

Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences

Languages & Arts

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, students must meet the following conditions:

Domicile: The student must be a resident of any district in Punjab. Enrollment Status: Must be currently enrolled in the 1st or 2nd semester of a Bachelor’s program (BS) at a public university or college. Academic Performance: For students in public sector universities or colleges: A minimum of 65% marks in Intermediate.

For students in public sector medical and dental colleges: A minimum of 80% marks in Intermediate. Previous Laptop Recipients: The applicant must not have received a laptop under any previous government scheme.

How to Apply for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025?

Applying for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 is a simple online process. Follow the steps below to complete your registration successfully.

Step 1: Sign Up on the Official Portal

Visit the official CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 website: cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk. Click on the “Sign Up” button to create an account by entering the following details: Full Name

CNIC/B-Form Number

Email Address

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Domicile District

Step 2: OTP Verification

Once you register, you will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your email ID. Open your email, find the OTP code, and enter it on the portal for verification. After successful verification, you will be redirected to the application form.

Step 3: Fill in Personal and Academic Details

After logging in, you will see a screen prompting you to enter further details. The application form consists of multiple sections:

Personal Details:

Contact Details:

Academic Details:

Step 4: Review and Submit Your Application

Carefully review all the entered information to ensure accuracy. Click on the “Submit” button to finalize your application.

Step 5: Application Status & Verification

You can log in anytime to check your application status.

Once the verification process is completed, eligible students will be notified about laptop distribution dates and venues.

Laptop Distribution Timeline

According to official reports, laptops will be distributed after Ramadan 2025, with the expected handover in April or May. The Punjab government has already received the first shipment of laptops, ensuring timely distribution.

To oversee the process, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will personally attend distribution ceremonies at multiple locations. These events will also be part of the Honhaar Scholarship Programme, which aims to recognize and support outstanding students in the province.

Final Thoughts

The CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 is a great opportunity for students to gain access to modern technology, enabling them to excel in their studies and future careers. If you meet the eligibility criteria, make sure to register before the deadline to take advantage of this initiative!