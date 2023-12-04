How To Apply For Domicile Certificate in KPK?

If you live in the KPK province and want to apply for a domicile, we have got you covered. Just like Punjab, Islamabad & Karachi, KPK has quite similar procedures for the application of domicile certificates. However, the application forms needed are quite different. KPK residents can visit the nearest district court for the domicile application form and Challan 32A for only Rs 20. On the other hand, there is also an e-domicile system for the online application. In this blog, I’ll share the procedure and the requirements for applying for a Domicile certificate in KPK. So, let’s get started!

Required Documents

An application form duly filled and signed by the applicant

Affidavit (Rs. 50)

Paid challan form Copy

Applicant’s photos (2 passport-size )

Copies of all educational documents

CNIC Attested copy

Parents’ CNIC Copy

B-form Copy (for applicants below the age of 18)

An attested birth certificate (In case the applicant has not received a formal education)

KPK Domicile Application Fee

The application fee for KPK Domicile is Rs 200.

How To Apply For a KPK Domicile Certificate?

Follow the steps mentioned below if you want to apply for a domicile certificate:

Get the domicile application form and form 32A from your nearest district court in KP.

Fill out the application form & the Challan 32A.

Deposit Rs. 200 in the nearest NBP branch.

Provide proof of residence by writing an affidavit.

Attest all the required documents by the Notary Public Officer.

Submit the form to the concerned DC officer for verification. (After verification from the DC office, the credentials are verified by the local patwari and police station)

After all the verification, you will be issued a certificate of domicile.

e-Domicile System For Application

The KPK government also launched an e-domicile system recently. It facilitates KPK citizens to obtain their domiciles from the DC office most safely and easily. In addition, there is also a mobile application “Pakistan Citizen’s Portal” where applicants can apply online for their domicile certificates. Moreover, they can also track the application through a transaction ID online. Once the process is completed, applicants are informed to collect their domiciles from the respective DC office.

e-Domicile Web Portal Features

The e-domicile system has the following important features:

Online domicile application

Quick & safe way to get domicile

Application Tracking status

Digital repository of the domicile information

How To Apply For KPK Domicile Online?

Download the “Pakistan Citizen’s Portal App”

Open the App

Register or log into your existing account

Fill in all details and submit the form for application.

Processing Time

The process for the application will take 5-7 working days. After that, you will be able to receive your certificate of domicile.

For further information, you can head to any nearby district office. I hope this blog will help you a lot while applying for a domicile in KPK.