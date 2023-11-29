How To Apply For Domicile in Islamabad?

A Domicile Certificate is an official document to prove a person’s residence in a particular city. Domicile is usually required for seeking admission to public universities or for getting a government job. According to the Pakistan Citizenship Rules, the federal/provincial government or any district magistrate authorized by a provincial government can issue a domicile. It is pertinent to mention here that this certificate can only be acquired from one city. For instance, if you live in Islamabad and you already have a domicile in Lahore, you need to get it canceled before applying for a new one. In this blog, I’ll be sharing the process as well as the requirements of getting a domicile in Islamabad. Let’s get started!

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official government website of ICT, Islamabad Capital Territory, any person who has resided in Islamabad for a period of one year or more is eligible to apply for a domicile. If you already own a domicile issued from another city, it is mandatory to get the older certificate canceled before applying for a new one.

Required Documents For Islamabad Domicile Certificate

Let’s have a look at the documents required for obtaining a Certificate of Domicile in Islamabad.

Applicants (Above 21 years of age)

Two photographs (Passport size)

Any Proof of business or occupation

Applicant’s CNIC Copy

Father/Spouse’s CNIC Copy

Any original utility bill (electricity, gas, or telephone)

Proof of residence in Islamabad for instance an allotment letter or lease agreement

NOC (For government servants)

NOC from the native district (If having a dual address on CNIC)

Matric Certificate copy

Marriage Registration Certificate copy (for married people)

B-Form Copy if the applicant has children

Affidavit

Voter list

Applicants (Below 21 years of age)

Two photographs (passport-size)

Applicant’s CNIC or B-Form

Parent’s CNIC Copy

Copy of the Domicile Certificate of the parents in which the applicant’s name is mentioned

SSC/Matric Certificate Copy

Proof of business or occupation

Affidavit

Voter list

How To Apply For Domicile in Islamabad: Step-By-Step Guide

Let’s discuss the step-by-step procedure of applying for Domicile in the Islamabad:

1: Submit a challan of Rs 200 at the National Bank of Pakistan F-8 Markaz branch or State Bank of Pakistan account number C-03806 District Magistrate Islamabad. Go to the Citizen Facilitation Centre in Islamabad along with your challan form and the required documents mentioned above.

2: Take a token from the counter and wait for your turn

3: On your call, head to the counter for data entry

4: Deposit the processing fee of Rs 500 at the counter

5: Get your e-receipt

6: Get your Domicile Certificate from the Citizen Facilitation Centre in Islamabad on the date mentioned on the e-receipt

It is pertinent to mention here that the Domicile’s applicant must appear in person along with his/her original documents. Otherwise, it will cause problems in processing which will delay the whole procedure.

Verification Of Domicile Certificate

You can download the City Islamabad App from the given links down below to verify a Domicile Certificate:

–

Download the City Islamabad App

Open it & register your account

Go to the “Domicile” Tab

choose “Verification” from the list of options available

Enter your CNIC number and press the “Verify” button

Processing Time For Domicile

The processing time required for getting your hands on a new domicile is 7 days.

Domicile Fee in Islamabad

The total domicile certificate fee in Islamabad is Rs 700.

Details Regarding Citizen Facilitation Centre in Islamabad

Address: ICT Administration Complex, G-11/4, Islamabad

Phone: 051-9108194

Timings: Monday-Friday 08:15 AM to 03:00 PM