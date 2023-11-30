How To Apply For Domicile In Lahore: Step-By-Step Guide

If you live in Punjab and want to get a Domicile certificate, it’s quite easy. You can visit the e-Khidmat Markaz established by the provincial government to get your hands on the Domicile certificate or you can get it through the ePay app. So, let’s discuss the whole procedure and requirements to obtain a Domicile in Lahore.

Required Documents

There is a set of important documents required for obtaining a Domicile in Lahore. Let’s have a look:

Form P and P1 Filled and signed by the applicant

Affidavit on PKR 50 stamp paper ( You need to sign it and attest it by the Oath Commissioner) (It’s Optional)

Paid challan form of PKR 200 from National Bank of Pakistan

Three photographs (passport-size)

Applicant’s CNIC or B-Form Copy

Parent’s/ Spouse’s CNIC Copy

AC Verification Form

You should also have one of these Entitlement Documents:

Property ownership documents

Any Utility Bill (electricity, gas, or telephone)

Resident certificate. Rental agreement

Matriculation/SSC Certificate

Voter list

It is pertinent to mention here that all these required documents must be at least one year old at the time of application.

How To Apply For Domicile In Punjab Through e-Khidmat Markaz

Let’s discuss the process of getting Domicile step by step.

1: Get the challan form from the e-Khidmat Markaz or the National Bank of Pakistan branch located adjacent to it.

2: Deposit the challan of PKR 200

3: Go to e-Khidmat Markaz to collect the required Domicile application form. Moreover, you can also get it earlier from the official government website for e-Khidmat Markaz.

4: Fill out the application form & submit it together with your complete documents.

5: You will get an e-receipt after the successful submission of your documents.

6: You can get the certificate on the date mentioned on the e-receipt.

How To Apply For Domicile In Punjab Through e-Pay App

You can also apply for the domicile certificate through the ePay App.

Open the ePay App

Register or sign into a new account

Choose the “Domicile” option

Select Apply/Verify For Domicile

Fill in all the required information and submit the form

How To Track Domicile Application Status?

To track your application, you need to enter the tracking ID on the website for e-Khidmat Markaz. Otherwise, you can call their toll-free number. You can also text your application ID at 9100 to check the status.

Lahore Domicile Application Fee

The fee for the Lahore Domicile Application is Rs 200.

Processing Time

The processing time for the application will be around 16 days.

Details of e-Khidmat Markaz in Lahore

Address: Jinnah Hall (Town Hall), Lower Mall, Anarkali, Lahore

Phone Number: 042-99214572

Toll-Free Number: 0800-09100

Timings: Monday – Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM