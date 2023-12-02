How To Apply For Domicile & PRC in Karachi?

A domicile certificate is a very important document that validates a person’s residential status in a particular state. Its importance lies in its ability to affirm eligibility for educational institutes, jobs, government schemes, property transactions, and legal matters. In this article, I’ll jot down the method as well as the required documents for the application of Domicile in Karachi. All Karachi Residents can apply for Domicile and PRC (Permanent Residential Certificate) by heading to the Deputy Commissioner Office of their respective district.

Required Documents For Domicile Certificate & PRC In Karachi

You need to have an important set of documents to apply for a Domicile and PRC in Karachi. Let’s have a look at them:

Five photographs (unattested/ passport-size)

Original Applicant’s CNIC Copy (attested)

Attested B-Form Copies and attested copies of all academic documents till the current year (For Children under 18)

CNIC Copies and Domicile of the applicant’s father (For people below 21 years of age)

An attested copy of the service certificate (For government employees)

Attested residence proof (electricity bill, gas bill, or copy of rent agreement)

Spouse’s CNIC copy (For married)

Attested copies of children’s birth certificates or B-Form (If the applicant has children)

How to Apply For Domicile In Karachi?

Let’s discuss the whole procedure step by step to obtain Karachi Domicile.

1: Deposit challan of PKR 200 at the National Bank of Pakistan DC Office Branch

2: Paste Rs. 1 stamp on all photocopies

3: Get the Domicile application form. Fill it and attest it by the Oath Commissioner.

4: Submit all required documents to the DC Office. Sometimes the concerned department asks for some other papers, you will have to submit them as well.

5: Get a receipt after submitting your documents. There will be a date mentioned on the receipt to receive your domicile.

6: Get your Karachi Domicile certificate and PRC from the DC Office on that mentioned date.

It is pertinent to mention here that the applicant has to visit the DC office in person to apply for it.

District Commissioner Offices in Karachi

There are five District Commissioner Offices in Karachi. Let’s have a look at their details:

Administrative District Central

It is for the residents of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, and North Karachi.

Address: DC Office, Sector 15-A/1, Buffer Zone, Karachi

Administrative District East

It is for the residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Ferozabad, and Jamshed Quarters.

Address: DC East, District Council Building, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Opposite Mashriq Centre, Karachi

Administrative District West

It is for the residents of Manghopir, Mauripur, Baldia, Orangi, Harbour, Mominabad, or SITE Area.

Address: Manghopir Road, SITE Area, Karachi

Administrative District South

It is for residents of Saddar, Aram Bagh, Civil Lines, Lyari, and Garden.

Address: 4-Club Road, Opposite Karachi Gymkhana, Civil Lines, Karachi

Administrative District Korangi

It is for the residents of Model Colony, Korangi, Landhi, and Shah Faisal Town.

Address: ST 1/3, Sector 41-B, Korangi No. 2-1/2, Karachi

Administrative District Malir

Residents living near the Karachi airport, Gadap Town, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, Shah Mureed, and Murad Memon can head to District Malir to apply for Domicile.

Address: Main Quaidabad, Malir, Karachi

Processing Time For Karachi Domicile

The time required for the application process is almost 15 days.

Fee For Karachi Domicile

The fee to apply for Karachi Domicile is only Rs 200.

Meanwhile, if you intend to apply for a passport, NICOP, or NADRA Family Registration Certificate, you can take a look at our comprehensive guides to learn about the required documents and application procedures.

FAQs

What Is The Difference Between PRC & Domicile?

They are quite the same. Both documents are legal proof of residence.

What Are the Office Timings For the Application Of Domicile In Karachi?

The office timings are 9 pm-12 pm.

Do You Need Original Documents for PRC?

Yes, you need to bring along the original documents together with attested photocopies of them.