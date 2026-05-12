How to Apply for HEC Online Degree Attestation in Pakistan — Step-by-Step Guide

HEC’s new digital system now allows Pakistani students to apply for degree attestation online without visiting physical offices nationwide.

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 12, 2026
apply for degree attestation online

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has officially launched its fully digital degree attestation system, allowing students and graduates across Pakistan to apply online without physically visiting HEC offices.

The new system aims to simplify the attestation process through online applications, digital payments, and electronic verification. Here is a complete step-by-step guide on how applicants can apply for online degree attestation through the HEC portal.

Table of Contents hide
Step 1: Visit the HEC e-Services Portal
Step 2: Complete Your Profile
Step 3: Upload Required Documents
Step 4: Select Degree Attestation Service
Step 5: Pay Fee Online
Step 6: Submit Application for Verification
Step 7: Receive Attested Documents
Key Benefits of the New HEC Online Attestation System

Step 1: Visit the HEC e-Services Portal

Applicants first need to visit the official HEC e-Services Portal and create an account if they are using the system for the first time.

HEC online portal

Existing users can simply log in using their CNIC, email address, and password.

Step 2: Complete Your Profile

After logging in, applicants are required to complete their personal and academic profile by entering the following:

  • CNIC/B-Form details
  • Contact information
  • Educational history
  • University details

Users must ensure all information matches their official academic records.

Step 3: Upload Required Documents

Applicants will then need to upload scanned copies of the required documents, including:

  • Original degree
  • Transcript/result cards
  • CNIC or passport copy
  • Recent photograph

HEC advises users to upload clear and readable documents to avoid delays during verification.

Step 4: Select Degree Attestation Service

From the dashboard, users should select the “Degree Attestation” option and choose whether they want:

  • Degree attestation
  • Transcript attestation
  • Urgent or normal processing

Applicants can also select multiple documents within the same application.

Step 5: Pay Fee Online

The updated system supports digital fee payments through 1-Link and various online banking channels.

After generating the challan, applicants can pay using:

  • Mobile banking apps
  • Internet banking
  • ATM transfer
  • JazzCash/EasyPaisa (where available)

Payment status is usually updated automatically within the portal.

Step 6: Submit Application for Verification

Once documents and payment are completed, applicants can submit the application online. HEC will digitally verify academic credentials with the relevant university before proceeding further.

Step 7: Receive Attested Documents

After successful verification, users will receive digital attestation updates through the portal and registered email address. According to HEC, the new system reduces physical paperwork and minimizes the need for in-person visits to HEC offices.

Key Benefits of the New HEC Online Attestation System

The newly launched platform offers several advantages, including:

  • Fully online application process
  • Reduced processing delays
  • Digital verification system
  • Online payment integration
  • Improved transparency and tracking

The initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation efforts aimed at modernizing public services and improving accessibility for students nationwide.

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Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 12, 2026
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