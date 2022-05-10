PTA Starts Receiving Applications for IoT Licenses – Here is How to Apply

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for the “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)” license to increase the usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Pakistan. This license will be valid for a term of 5 (five) years. This is in pursuance of the Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 issued by the Government of Pakistan. It will also facilitate the introduction of futuristic technologies through automation in different industries. If you are interested, here is how to apply for IoT Licenses.

Earlier, PTA announced to start accepting the applications for IoT licenses from 31st March. However now, PTA has finally started accepting the applications.

How to Apply For IoT Licenses

Applicants for the license will have to provide a letter of application, and CNIC along with other relevant details/documents.

You have to fill the form with a non-refundable processing fee which is PKR 1000.

Terms and Conditions:

In accordance with the Framework, Type Approval is a mandatory requirement in accordance with the in-vogue Type Approval Regulations.

This complete Application Form should be accompanied with Bank draft or Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- payable to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. After application is approved, applicant will also be required to submit the PKR 100,000/- as initial License fee and Annual License fee equal to PKR 5000 per Gateway.

In case of addition in the Gateways, the company is under obligation to seek approval of the same from PTA before installation of new Gateways.

PTA will advice you not to purchase the equipment until you have obtained your License.

You have to fill the application form in BLOCK CAPITALS.

The complete list of information and requirements is available at: https://www.pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/iot-lpwan-license-090522

