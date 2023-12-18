How To Apply For KPPSC Jobs Online: Step-By Step Guide

KPPSC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, was established under Article 242 of the 1973 Constitution. It is functional under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PSC Ordinance of 1978 and performs two functions. Firstly, it conducts tests and examinations for recruitment to the civil service of the province. It generally recruits civil servants in connection with the affairs of the province in:

Basic pay scales 16 and above or equivalent

Basic pay scales 11 to 15 or equivalent

It is pertinent to mention here that the district cadre posts are not included in the recruitment process. Secondly, it advises the governor on matters related to recruitment. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide on how to apply for KPPSC jobs in Pakistan. Let’s get started!!!

Required Documents

Photocopy of CNIC

Photocopy of Domicile

4 photographs

Photocopies of Educational Certificates

The candidate also needs to bring the original documents to the interview.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit is 18 to 30 years, with 5 years of relaxation according to government policy. If already in government service, the candidate needs to apply through the proper channel.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500/- (GR) excluding service charges.

How To Deposit Fee?

The candidates can submit their application fees only with Easypaisa / Jazz Cash Agent. Payments through other methods like ATMs, IVR, call centers, web, POS, cash deposit machines (CDM), mobile apps, etc. will not be verified. No bank challans are accepted.

Existing Quota

The existing quota is 15% for women, 5% for minorities, and 5% for the disabled. They are usually maintained as per rule.

How To Apply For KPPSC Jobs Online?

Head to the online website.

Click on “Apply Now.”

Register a new account or log into an existing one.

Upload Important documents and fill in the required details

Apply for the application.

Important Points

The candidate needs to select the optional papers carefully. Any discrepancy may lead to your rejection.

The commission can verify the deposited fee at any stage. If your payment is not verified, your candidature could be rejected.

The fee should be deposited against your own CNIC. Otherwise, it will not be verified.

Unclaimed qualifications & experience are unacceptable.