How To Apply For Nadra B-Form In Pakistan: Step-By Step Guide

In Pakistan, the Child Registration Certificate is most commonly known as the B-form. It is used to register minors under 18 years and contains the national identity card number. Getting Nadra B-form/CRC from the place of birth is one of the basic rights of a child. NADRA has made the process of obtaining B-forms quite easy to facilitate its customers. It is pertinent to mention that parents can only get Nadra B-Form by providing a birth certificate from the Union Council. After that, parents will be able to register their child with NADRA. In this article, I’ll jot down all the steps and basic documents required to apply for Nadra B-Form in Pakistan. Let’s get started!

Significance of Nadra B-Form

Just like CNIC, Nadra’s B-form is actually proof of Pakistani citizenship. Moreover, it is a way to get social allowances, banking, admission to schools, and legal services as well. The B-form also helps with voter registration, traveling abroad, and the list goes on. The CRC actually contains the national identity card number for minors which is required to benefit from government services. For instance, all students require a NIC number to appear in matric and inter-board exams.

According to a survey, there are only 34% of Pakistani children who own their child registration certificate. It includes 34% of males and 33% of females. The fact is that children who do not own a B-form or CRC cannot get any of the government services. Whether applying for a passport or dealing with legal problems, every service needs NIC. Therefore, parents and guardians are always advised to apply for their child’s B-form in order to get rid of the hassle at the very last moment.

How to Apply for Nadra B-Form in Pakistan?

In order to apply for a B-Form, you need to go to the nearest NCR (Nadra registration center). It is worth mentioning here that Nadra has not introduced an online portal for the application of B-forms yet. So, you will have to apply for a child registration certificate by heading to your nearby NRC. When you visit the NADRA office, follow the steps mentioned below to get your hands on a child registration certificate:

Step 1:

You will be given a token from the NADRA registration desk. It will contain a number to contact the registration desk.

Step 2:

You will be notified to head to the registration desk on your token call. The team will get the required data related to parents. For instance, photographs and fingerprints for the further process. If both parents are not available, one must be there to carry out the procedure. However, if you are a guardian, you need to submit the authorized letter approved and attested by the government officials. Moreover, you also need to carry the guardianship letter along.

Step 3:

Nadra’s team will enter all the applicant’s data using the birth certificate issued by the union council. Therefore, before submitting the Union Council Birth certificate, you need to check if spelling or other mistakes exist. If there is, please correct it before submitting the application.

Step 4:

After entering all the required data of the applicant, a NADRA form will be printed out to check the entered data again. If any mistake is found, then it is fixed.

Step 5:

The printed-out form will be submitted to the information/reception desk. They will provide you with the details about when you can receive your children’s B-form and where you must collect it. Usually, Nadra takes five working days to give CRC, but it can be delayed.

Once you print the given application form, please submit it to the concerned NRC. However, before that, you need to get it attested by a gazetted officer. If the spouse is available at the time of application at the Nadra center, their biometrics can be taken and as a result, attestation of the form is not required. Let’s have a look at how the application form looks:

Required Documents

You need to provide the following documents to apply for NADRA B-form:

Copy of parent CNIC or CNIC of Guardian

Government test guardianship certificate (For Guardians)

Copy NIC for overseas

Birth certificate issued by the hospital

The Union Council form having thumb impressions and signatures by both parents.

Note: In Punjab, birth registration is free of cost. However, a Computerized Birth Certificate will be for Rs. 100. The fee may differ from province to province.

NADRA B-Form Fee & Estimated Delivery Time

The NADRA B-form fee normally costs PKR 50. However, if you have applied for the executive center, the b-from fee will be PKR 500. If you apply for a normal one, you will get the B-form in around 10 to 30 working days. However, the executive center one will take only 3 to 7 working days.

NADRA SMS Tracking Service

NADRA also allows b-form online tracking. It helps all the applicants to track their application status. It is quite easy. You can check the current status of your B-Form by using the tracking ID given on the token. You need to message the Tracking ID to 8400 in order to track the B-form application status. For example, 23214242356 To 8400. Other than that, you can also check the status of your NADRA B-form online by dialing the particular number written on your token. NADRA will notify you about the status of your application on the same day or the next day.

There are several NADRA offices in all over Pakistan. Each and every district contains a number of NCRs. Obviously, the addresses and contact details of NADRA offices vary from district to district. However, the timings are the same in Pakistan which is 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On the other hand, the Mega NADRA centers facilitate the customers 24 hours a week. You can call the helpline at 051-111-786-100 in order to get information regarding any NADRA Service. Otherwise, head to the link down below to learn more about the B-Form application: nadra.gov.pk

FAQs

These are some of the questions people ask regarding the B-Form process:

How To Register A Newborn Baby in Pakistan?

Before you register your newborn baby, you will first have to apply for a birth certificate from the union council in your distinct region. After that, you can apply for a Child Registration Certificate/B-Form to register your child with NADRA.

You need to get approval from your regional union council to make any changes to the data detailed on your birth certificate. Before applying for the CRC/B-form, always ensure the data does not include any mistakes.

What Are The Charges For Nadra’s New Smart NIC?

Nadra will cost Rs 750 for the normal SNIC and Rs 1500 for the urgent one.

How To Get a Birth Certificate Online in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, you cannot submit an application for a birth certificate online yet. The application process requires you to visit the concerned union council office. Not only birth certificates, there is also no online portal to get your hands on CRC or B-form. So, for both the birth certificate and B-form, you will have to visit the Union Council and NRC respectively.

What Are the Timings Of Nadra’s Mega Centers?

All Nadra Mega centers provide services 24/7.