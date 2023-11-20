How To Apply For Pakistan Visa Online?

The government of Pakistan implemented and launched the “Pakistan Visa Online System” a few years ago. The system allows Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals to apply for a visa online. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide about how to apply for a Pakistan Visa online along with all the requirements. So, let’s get started!

Pakistan Visa Categories

Tourist Visa Tourist Visa in Your Inbox Family Visit Visa Business Visa Business Visa in Your Inbox Student Visa Work Visa Domestic Aide Visa Official Visa Diplomatic Visa Tabligh Visa Missionary Visa NGO / INGO Visa Journalist Visa Other Visa

Requirements For Pakistan Visa Application

Depending on the category, each visa requires its own set of documents. You need:

A complete set of supporting documents according to the Visa category

Pictures/Photographs up to 350KB

Valid Credit Card/Debit Card for online payment of your application fee

Visa Validity

All visas are valid for entry into Pakistan for 6 months from the date of issue. However, if you don’t use the visa during this period, it will become invalid.

Eligible Countries

NADRA has provided a list of 192 Countries whose nationals can apply for online Visas. Moreover, nationals from 64 Countries are eligible to apply for a Visa in your inbox under the tourist category. In the same way, nationals from 103 Countries are eligible to apply for a Visa in your inbox under the business category. When required, all applicants are called for an interview at the Pakistan Missions Abroad.

How To Apply For a Visa in Pakistan Online?

When you are fully prepared to apply for a Visa, follow the steps mentioned below:

Head to the online portal for the Visa application

Click on the “Apply Now”

Register/log into an existing account

Upload all required data and documents

Complete your application

Pay the Fee through a Credit Card/Debit Card

Submit your Visa Application

If the application is approved by the embassy, then the applicant will be provided with two travel documents. These documents are generated via the Pakistan Online Visa System. The applicant can use it to travel to Pakistan.

Visa Grant Notice: This document is basically the Visa granted against your application

This document is basically the Visa granted against your application Electronic Authorization to Travel (ETA): This document is usually emailed to the applicant. It is generated against Visa applications made under the “Visa On Arrival” categories. It is worth mentioning here that ETA is not the visa. It just permits the applicant to travel to Pakistan and seek a Pakistani visa on arrival at the Visa On Arrival Counter of FIA.

Payment Procedure For Visa Application

All applicants can pay the visa fee via a Master Card/Visa card. There is a fee calculator available on the website. You can check the fee structure according to your required category by clicking here.

Visa Processing Time

Most visas are processed and delivered within two working days if the Embassy team is satisfied with the application. However, in particular cases, it may take up to 7 working days. It is pertinent to mention here that Business Visas are issued on the same day.

FAQs

What Is Visa In Your Inbox?

Visa in Your Inbox allows foreign tourists to stay in Pakistan for 30 days. Citizens of Malaysia, Turkey, and UAE can be granted a 30-day, multiple-entry visa upon arrival. This Visa is available for tourism and business purposes valid for 30 days.

Can I submit multiple applications through the Pakistan Online Visa System?

No, you cannot. You can only make a single application on a particular passport at a time.

Yes, you can contact them at https://visa.nadra.gov.pk. The support team will reply to you as soon as possible.

Is It Necessary To Provide Details of People Accompanying You During the Visa Application Process?

These details are usually sought for general processing protocols.

What Is “Visa On Arrival”?

This type of visa is provided on arrival in Pakistan through immigration counters in the country or at Pakistani borders.