How To Apply For Passport in Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide
If you guys are planning to fly abroad any time soon but don’t know the procedure to apply for a passport in Pakistan, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, I’ll share all the details and information about the passport application process in Pakistan. So, let’s get started!
Types of Passports in Pakistan
The Passport Act 1974 regulates the issuance of passports in Pakistan. According to that act, there are three different types of passports:
- Ordinary Passport
The most common type of passport issued by the DGI&P (Directorate General of Immigration and Passports in Pakistan) is the “Ordinary Passport”. It is the one with a green outer cover. Most of the Pakistani citizens visit different countries for regular travel using this passport.
- Diplomatic Passport
The diplomats are usually issued the Diplomatic Passport by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has a red outer cover.
- Official Passport
The government offices in Pakistan are issued with Official Passports when they are sent abroad on official tasks. The passport with Navy Blue color is given to Senators, MNAs, Provincial Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and High Courts.
Validity of Pakistani Passport
DGI&P issues Pakistani passports with a validity of five and ten years depending on the fee deposited. It is pertinent to mention here that a passport valid for 5 years is not convertible into a passport with 10 years of validity. However, its renewal is possible before expiry. All Pakistani children who are under 15 years of age can get a passport having 5 years of validity.
Documents Required For Application
The documents required for the application for a passport in Pakistan are:
For Applicants (18 Years of Age or Above)
- Bank Challan receipt of the application fee deposits
- Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)/NICOP with its 2 photocopies
- An Old Passport with its photocopy, if issued previously
- NOC in case of a Government Servant
- Foreign Passport with a photocopy for Dual-Nationals
For Applicants (Minors under 18 Years)
- Bank Challan receipt
- CRC/B-form with 2 photocopies
- Photocopies of Parents’ CNICs
- Foreign Passport with a photocopy, for Dual-Nationals
How To Apply for a Passport in Pakistan?
There are two different methods to apply for a passport. You can go to the Passport office or apply online for an e-passport.
Application Through the Regional Passport Office
If you want to get a passport through RPO, follow the steps mentioned below:
- Go to your nearby Passport Office
- Head to the Customer Service Counter
- Receive a token
- On your token call, follow the instructions from the representative
- Head toward the Photograph Counter, Biometric Data Counter, and Data Entry Counter respectively
- Your Official Records Will Be Verified
- The Assistant Director will take your interview
- After that, you can collect your Passport
The applicant will be given a 10-working day duration for a normal passport application and a 4-working-day timeline for an urgent passport application for processing. Applicant can collect his/her passport from the Passport Collection Counter at the Regional Passport Office. Moreover, it can also be couriered to your home address by paying additional charges.
Application Through Online Portal
- Head to the online portal
- Click on Apply
- Register or log into your account
- Accept the terms & conditions
- Click on “New Application”
- Fill in the required information
- Submit the Form
It is pertinent to mention that DGI&P has a “NO REFUND POLICY”. Applicants should thoroughly review the information and guidelines provided on the website before submitting the application. Moreover, the home delivery option is only available for overseas Pakistanis right now. The inland applicants will have to receive passports at preferred RPOs/EPOs.
E-Passport Fee For Ordinary Category
|Passport
|For 5 Years Validity
|For 10 Years Validity
|E-Passport (36 Pages)
|PKR 9000 (Normal)
PKR 15000 (Urgent)
|PKR 13500 (Normal)
PKR 22500 (Urgent)
|E-Passport (72 Pages)
|PKR 16500 (Normal)
PKR 27000 (Urgent)
|PKR 25750 (Normal)
PKR 40500 (Urgent)
|Passport
|For 5 Years Validity
|For 10 Years Validity
|MRP 36 Pages
|PKR 3000 (Normal)
PKR 5000 (Urgent)
|PKR 4500 (Normal)
PKR 7500 (Urgent)
|MRP 72 Pages
|PKR 5500 (Normal)
PKR 9000 (Urgent)
|PKR 8250 (Normal)
PKR 13500 (Urgent)
|MRP 100 Pages
|PKR 6000 (Normal)
PKR 12000 (Urgent)
|PKR 9000 (Normal)
PKR 18000 (Urgent)
e-Services portal is quite fast and convenient. You can easily apply for a machine-readable passport from the comfort of your house. Any modern browser connected to the Internet, anywhere in the world, can do your job. Moreover, no special software is required for the application.