How To Apply For Passport in Pakistan: Step-By-Step Guide

If you guys are planning to fly abroad any time soon but don’t know the procedure to apply for a passport in Pakistan, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, I’ll share all the details and information about the passport application process in Pakistan. So, let’s get started!

Types of Passports in Pakistan

The Passport Act 1974 regulates the issuance of passports in Pakistan. According to that act, there are three different types of passports:

Ordinary Passport

The most common type of passport issued by the DGI&P (Directorate General of Immigration and Passports in Pakistan) is the “Ordinary Passport”. It is the one with a green outer cover. Most of the Pakistani citizens visit different countries for regular travel using this passport.

Diplomatic Passport

The diplomats are usually issued the Diplomatic Passport by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has a red outer cover.

Official Passport

The government offices in Pakistan are issued with Official Passports when they are sent abroad on official tasks. The passport with Navy Blue color is given to Senators, MNAs, Provincial Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and High Courts.

Validity of Pakistani Passport

DGI&P issues Pakistani passports with a validity of five and ten years depending on the fee deposited. It is pertinent to mention here that a passport valid for 5 years is not convertible into a passport with 10 years of validity. However, its renewal is possible before expiry. All Pakistani children who are under 15 years of age can get a passport having 5 years of validity.

Documents Required For Application

The documents required for the application for a passport in Pakistan are:

For Applicants (18 Years of Age or Above)

Bank Challan receipt of the application fee deposits

Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)/NICOP with its 2 photocopies

An Old Passport with its photocopy, if issued previously

NOC in case of a Government Servant

Foreign Passport with a photocopy for Dual-Nationals

For Applicants (Minors under 18 Years)

Bank Challan receipt

CRC/B-form with 2 photocopies

Photocopies of Parents’ CNICs

Foreign Passport with a photocopy, for Dual-Nationals

How To Apply for a Passport in Pakistan?

There are two different methods to apply for a passport. You can go to the Passport office or apply online for an e-passport.

Application Through the Regional Passport Office

If you want to get a passport through RPO, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to your nearby Passport Office

Head to the Customer Service Counter

Receive a token

On your token call, follow the instructions from the representative

Head toward the Photograph Counter, Biometric Data Counter, and Data Entry Counter respectively

Your Official Records Will Be Verified

The Assistant Director will take your interview

After that, you can collect your Passport

The applicant will be given a 10-working day duration for a normal passport application and a 4-working-day timeline for an urgent passport application for processing. Applicant can collect his/her passport from the Passport Collection Counter at the Regional Passport Office. Moreover, it can also be couriered to your home address by paying additional charges.

Application Through Online Portal

Head to the online portal

Click on Apply

Register or log into your account

Accept the terms & conditions

Click on “New Application”

Fill in the required information

Submit the Form

It is pertinent to mention that DGI&P has a “NO REFUND POLICY”. Applicants should thoroughly review the information and guidelines provided on the website before submitting the application. Moreover, the home delivery option is only available for overseas Pakistanis right now. The inland applicants will have to receive passports at preferred RPOs/EPOs.

E-Passport Fee For Ordinary Category

Passport For 5 Years Validity For 10 Years Validity E-Passport (36 Pages) PKR 9000 (Normal) PKR 15000 (Urgent) PKR 13500 (Normal) PKR 22500 (Urgent) E-Passport (72 Pages) PKR 16500 (Normal) PKR 27000 (Urgent) PKR 25750 (Normal) PKR 40500 (Urgent)

Passport For 5 Years Validity For 10 Years Validity MRP 36 Pages PKR 3000 (Normal) PKR 5000 (Urgent) PKR 4500 (Normal) PKR 7500 (Urgent) MRP 72 Pages PKR 5500 (Normal) PKR 9000 (Urgent) PKR 8250 (Normal) PKR 13500 (Urgent) MRP 100 Pages PKR 6000 (Normal) PKR 12000 (Urgent) PKR 9000 (Normal) PKR 18000 (Urgent)

e-Services portal is quite fast and convenient. You can easily apply for a machine-readable passport from the comfort of your house. Any modern browser connected to the Internet, anywhere in the world, can do your job. Moreover, no special software is required for the application.