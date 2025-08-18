PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025: How to Register and Get a Laptop on Easy Installments

The Government of Pakistan has officially launched the Prime Minister (PM) Laptop Loan Scheme 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and making technology more accessible to young citizens. By offering laptops on easy, interest-free instalments, the program seeks to provide students, freelancers, and early-stage entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in education and the digital marketplace.

Officials describe the scheme as more than just financial support; it is a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital economy, designed to help young Pakistanis gain a competitive edge in online learning, freelancing, and e-commerce.

Loan Categories and Repayment Options

The program offers loans of up to PKR 450,000, depending on device requirements. To accommodate different needs, loans have been divided into three tiers:

Basic : PKR 150,000

Medium : PKR 300,000

Advanced: PKR 450,000

All three tiers are repayable in flexible monthly installments spread across several years, removing the upfront financial burden of owning a laptop.

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligibility extends to Pakistani citizens aged 18–35, with priority given to low-income households. University students, freelancers, and young professionals are encouraged to apply, while government employees have been excluded from the program.

Applicants must provide:

CNIC (front and back, scanned)

Recent passport-size photograph

Proof of income (salary slip or guardian’s statement)

Educational certificates or university admission proof

Freelancers’ online profiles (Fiverr, Upwork, etc.)

Applications will be handled entirely through the official PM Youth Program portal, ensuring transparency and convenience.

How to Apply for PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025

The Prime Minister’s Laptop Loan Scheme 2025 has been launched to support students and young professionals in Pakistan by providing easy financing for laptops. If you’re looking to apply, here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Go to the official portal of the scheme: https://pmybals.pmyp.gov.pk/

2. Fill in your personal information.

3. Fill in your university details if you are a student or your business details if you run a small business or a startup.

4. Select the loan size you want to apply for.

Provide your bank account details for where the loan amount should be transferred. Also, select the monthly instalment plan you wish to follow. Review the declarations carefully before proceeding. Submit your application once all information has been entered and verified.

Closing the Digital Gap

The launch of this scheme comes at a time when rising device costs have placed laptops out of reach for many households. By removing financial barriers, the government hopes to expand digital literacy, empower students and freelancers, and prepare Pakistan’s youth to participate in the global knowledge-based economy.

If implemented effectively, the PM Laptop Loan Scheme 2025 could serve as a long-term enabler of digital opportunity, reducing inequality while preparing a generation to compete in fast-evolving global industries.

