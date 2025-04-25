How to Apply for PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 Online? Step by Step Guide!

The Government of Pakistan has officially launched the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme. The scheme is aimed at distributing 100,000 laptops to talented and deserving students of local universities. This initiative, under the broader Digital Youth Hub framework, is designed to bridge the digital divide and equip the youth with the technological tools necessary for academic excellence in a digitally driven world.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is overseeing the execution of this scheme for the academic year 2024–25, and students from recognized higher education institutions are eligible to apply. The official portal is now open for registrations, and interested students must complete the application process before the announced deadline.

Who is Eligible for the PM Laptop Scheme 2025?

The scheme is open to students currently enrolled in public sector universities or any degree-awarding institutes. Preference will be given to candidates with excellent academic records and those from financially challenged backgrounds. Students who have already received a laptop under any government scheme are not eligible. Foreign nationals, except students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), are also excluded from the scheme.

The last date to apply for the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 is May 20. Late submissions will not be considered.

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for the PM Laptop Scheme 2025

To apply for the PM Laptop Scheme Phase-IV, students are required to register through the official Digital Youth Hub portal. Below is a detailed walkthrough of the application process:

Start by downloading the Digital Youth Hub mobile application:

Android: Download Here

iOS: Download Here

Open the app and register by providing your CNIC, email address, and other required details. If you already have an account, simply log in.

Now, from the main dashboard, click on the center rounded button and then click on education as illustrated in the image.

From the education section, click on the scheme as illustrated in the image.

Afterward, tap on the PM youth loan scheme.

Now, click on enroll.

Afterward, from the PM Youth laptop scheme section, click on apply now, as you can see in the given image.

The registration process will start now. Enter your CNIC and click on submit.

Now you will be directed towards the instructions page, read them and then click on ‘accept and continue.’

In the next steps, you will be required to provide your personal information, academic information, and contact verification details.

After providing all the information, click on submit to complete your registration process.

Conclusion

The Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme is not just a distribution program; it is a step toward creating a digitally empowered student body that can thrive in global academic and professional environments. With this renewed phase, the government aims to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder students’ ability to access quality education and digital tools.

Students are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline and stay updated with official announcements on the Digital Youth Hub portal. Accurate information and timely submission will play a key role in the selection process.

