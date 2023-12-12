How To Apply For PPSC Jobs Online: Step-By-Step Guide

The basic goal of PPSC is to select and recommend qualified candidates through a merit-based, transparent, and expeditious process. The commission wants to promote excellence, professionalism, and competence in the Punjab Public Service. In this blog, I’ll share a comprehensive guide on how to apply for PPSC jobs online. Let’s get started!!

How To Apply For PPSC Jobs Online?

Visit the official PPSC website.

Click the “Apply Online” button.

Select the post for which you want to apply

Click the “Proceed” button after considering all the information about the post/eligibility.

Read the “Important Instructions.”

Select the undertaking checkbox and click the “Apply Online” button.

Enter your CNIC number and click the “Proceed” button.

Eligibility

The eligibility of a candidate against the prescribed qualifications is given in the advertisement. It is pertinent to mention here that higher and additional qualifications will not be considered if a candidate does not have the advertised basic qualifications. Similar to this, the department secretary specifies the age limit for each post in the advertisement.

PPSC Fee Structure: How To Deposit PPSC Fee Online?

The fee structure is given below:

Category Amount a) Competitive Examination Rs. 1000/- b) One Paper MCQ Rs. 600/-

Aspirants can deposit PPSC fees while applying online through PSID using the following mediums only:

ATMs

Mobile Phone Banking

Internet Banking

Over the counter (be visiting nearest 1Link Member Banks Branches)

Microfinance Banks (JAZZ Cash, Easy Paisa, U Paisa, and other microfinance banks)

There are different methods by which you can deposit the PPSC fee online. Head to this link to learn about all payment methods in detail.

Exemptions

Contenders with disabilities and PPSC employees are exempt from the application fee for both the competitive examination and one paper MCQ test.

How to Find Application Number (If Lost)?

If you somehow lost your application number, don’t worry; you can find it using this link on the PPSC website. Open the link, write your CNIC, and click on the “Find Application Number” button. Your application number, along with all posts you have applied for in PPSC, will be shown in the form of a table.

The application number is generally needed for the following purposes:

(1) To edit the application (after applying online).

(2) To obtain a single paper DMC- After Interview.

(3) To obtain MCQ Paper DMC- After Interview

For any queries, you can also contact UAN Number (042-111-988-722), PPSC Office Phone No.99202761-62.

However, if your call is not attended for any reason, you may contact the commission through email at the following address:

1. General Queries: [email protected]

2. Technical Queries: [email protected]

3. Recruitment Queries

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

4. Written Exam/Test Queries [email protected]

5. Female Candidates: [email protected]