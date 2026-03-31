How to Apply for PTA’s Unified Telecom App Tender

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has opened bids for the development of an all-in-one telecom services app and the upgrade of its web platforms. Interested companies can apply through a structured tender process.

Application Process

PTA is using a Single Stage Two Envelope procedure. Bidders must submit separate technical and financial proposals via the official e-PADS procurement system before the deadline.

Key Requirements

Applicants are required to provide:

Detailed technical proposals outlining app design, development, and deployment strategy

Company profile with relevant experience in large-scale mobile and web solutions

Proof of technical capacity and infrastructure

Financial proposal covering project cost

Project Scope

The selected firm will:

Develop a cross-platform mobile application for telecom services

for telecom services Revamp PTA’s existing web applications

Ensure system integration, security, and user accessibility

Provide post-deployment support and maintenance

What Happens Next

After evaluation, PTA will award the contract based on technical strength and cost effectiveness. The selected bidder must pass provisional acceptance testing and submit a performance guarantee before full rollout.

The move signals PTA’s push to centralize telecom services into a single digital platform.

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