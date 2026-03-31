How to Apply for PTA’s Unified Telecom App Tender
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has opened bids for the development of an all-in-one telecom services app and the upgrade of its web platforms. Interested companies can apply through a structured tender process.
Application Process
PTA is using a Single Stage Two Envelope procedure. Bidders must submit separate technical and financial proposals via the official e-PADS procurement system before the deadline.
Key Requirements
Applicants are required to provide:
- Detailed technical proposals outlining app design, development, and deployment strategy
- Company profile with relevant experience in large-scale mobile and web solutions
- Proof of technical capacity and infrastructure
- Financial proposal covering project cost
Project Scope
The selected firm will:
- Develop a cross-platform mobile application for telecom services
- Revamp PTA’s existing web applications
- Ensure system integration, security, and user accessibility
- Provide post-deployment support and maintenance
What Happens Next
After evaluation, PTA will award the contract based on technical strength and cost effectiveness. The selected bidder must pass provisional acceptance testing and submit a performance guarantee before full rollout.
The move signals PTA’s push to centralize telecom services into a single digital platform.
Also read:
South Waziristan Mobile Outage: Two Months On, PTA Still Has No Answer
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!