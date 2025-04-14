How to Apply Online for Rs 1 Million Interest-Free Loan for Overseas Jobs Under PM’s Youth Loan Scheme?

In a significant move to support youth employment abroad, the Government of Pakistan is launching the Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Prospective Overseas Workers under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (HRD) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The objective of the scheme is to reduce financial barriers for young Pakistanis who secure employment opportunities overseas but are unable to manage upfront costs such as visa processing, air travel, and initial settlement. The application process is facilitated through the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub, which serves as a centralized platform for youth-related initiatives. Applicants must register on this platform and follow a defined procedure to submit their loan application.

Key Features of the Scheme

The loan covers essential expenses related to overseas employment, including visa processing fees, travel arrangements, and settlement costs. It is offered at a 0% interest rate and is repayable in easy monthly installments over a five-year period. The initiative targets young individuals who have secured a foreign job offer or have been recruited through a licensed Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be between 21 and 45 years of age

Must be registered on the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub platform

Should possess a valid overseas job offer or be recruited through an approved OEP

The loan must be co-signed by a family member residing in Pakistan

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for the Loan

Step 1: Register on the PM Youth Portal

Visit the official Digital Youth Hub

Click on “Sign In”

Now, click on sign up as shown in the image.

Choose whether you are an organization or an individual user.

Now enter all the required details including your CNIC, contact details, email, etc., and create a strong password.

Now, verify your account via OTP received by email.

Step 2: Log In to Your Account

Return to the login page.

Enter your email and password to access the dashboard

Step 3: Go to the Employment Section from the dashboard

On your dashboard, select the “Employment” tab from the sidebar and select “Apply Loan” from the slider menu, as you can see in the given image.

Now, you will be directed to a new page. Scroll down and click on “Prospective Overseas Worker Form – Online Application”

Step 4: Initial Section

In this part of the application process, you’ll be required to provide basic verification details to establish your identity and eligibility. These include your CNIC number along with its issue date, your citizenship status, and whether you are a politically exposed person (PEP) or a flood affectee. You’ll also need to mention the name of your bank and indicate if you are currently employed by the selected bank. This step serves as an initial screening to ensure only eligible applicants proceed to the next stage.

Step 5: Personal Information

After completing the initial verification, the next step involves entering your personal and financial details. You’ll need to provide your full name, gender, and date of birth, as well as your father’s or guardian’s name and CNIC number. The application will also ask for your marital status and the number of dependents you support. Additionally, you’ll be required to share financial information such as your monthly and annual income, bank account number, and utility bill consumer ID. This data is essential for assessing your financial background and determining your suitability for loan disbursement.

Step 6: Continue with Remaining Steps

The application form includes nine total steps, each collecting additional documentation and confirmations. You’ll be required to upload a valid job offer letter from a foreign employer or proof of selection through an OEP. Follow the instructions on each screen carefully, ensuring all uploaded documents are clear and valid. Accurate information across all steps will help prevent delays and improve your chances of approval.

Conclusion

The Interest-Free Loan Scheme for Overseas Employment is a timely initiative by the Government of Pakistan to enable the youth to secure jobs abroad without financial hurdles. With a transparent digital application system and a manageable repayment structure, the scheme provides real support to individuals aiming for better prospects outside the country. This step aligns with national objectives to increase the export of skilled labor and strengthen the role of overseas Pakistanis in economic growth.

