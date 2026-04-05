The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a helpful initiative to reduce thethe financial pressure caused by rising fuel prices. Under the “Ehsaas Fuel Support Program,” motorbike and scooter owners can receive a monthly petrol subsidy of Rs2,000. This step is aimed at supporting low- and middle-income individuals who depend on two-wheelers for their daily transportation. In this article, we will guide you on how to apply for the Rs2000 Petrol Subsidy in KPK Ehsaas Fuel Support Program.

How to Apply for Rs2000 Petrol Subsidy in KPK Ehsaas Fuel Support Program

The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial relief to people struggling with increasing living costs. Motorcycles and scooters are widely used across the province, especially by workers, students, and small business owners. By offering a fixed monthly subsidy, the government hopes to make commuting more affordable and improve overall economic stability for families.

Eligibility Criteria

To benefit from this program, applicants must also meet certain conditions:

The applicant must own a motorcycle or scooter.

The vehicle must be registered in the applicant’s name.

All ownership and transfer documents must be complete and valid.

Vehicles that are unregistered or registered under another person’s name will not qualify for the subsidy. This ensures transparency and prevents misuse of the scheme.

Registration Process (Via Dastak App)

The application process has been made simple through the Dastak App. Follow these steps:

Download the Dastak App from the Play Store or App Store. Create an account using your personal details. Enter your vehicle’s registration number and chassis number. Provide personal information such as: Name

Father’s name

CNIC number

Registered mobile number

Residential address Submit your application after completing all fields.

See Also: Motorcycle Fuel Subsidy Delayed as Govt Weighs Mobile App or SMS Verification Models

Required Documents

Applicants need to upload the following documents:

CNIC (front and back copies)

Vehicle registration book or smart card

A clear picture of the motorcycle or scooter

In case of ownership transfer, verification from both the buyer and the seller

Providing complete and clear documents is essential for approval.

Verification Process

After submitting the application, it goes through a strict verification process:

Initial verification is done through the e-Sahulat system.

Further checking is carried out by the Excise and Taxation Office.

After review, applicants are informed whether their application is approved or rejected.

Any incorrect information or incomplete documentation may lead to rejection.

Important Instructions

Applicants should carefully follow all guidelines:

Ensure all information provided is accurate.

Make sure vehicle ownership is properly transferred and documented.

Applications with missing or false details will not be acceptable.

Registration for the Ehsaas Fuel Support Program will start from April 6. Eligible individuals should apply as early as possible to avoid delays.

Final Verdict

The Ehsaas Fuel Support Program is an important step by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to support citizens during tough economic times. By offering a Rs2,000 monthly petrol subsidy, the initiative aims to reduce the burden of fuel expenses. It will also provide much-needed relief to thousands of motorbike users across the province.