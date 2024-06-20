How to Apply for SIFC Sponsored Visa Online?

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has launched a new sponsored visa facility to provide convenience to businesses. It will open new avenues to unparalleled investment opportunities. You can apply for the SIFC-sponsored visa online by following the below-mentioned steps:

STEP 1: SIFC VISA Recommendation Letter

First, send a request to [email protected]. Your application should include:

A signed letter addressed to the Secretary of SIFC.

Company/organization profile.

Contact details.

Proof of business registration.

Type of visa required.

STEP 2: SIFC Recommendation Letter Issuance

SIFC will examine the request and seek feedback from the related Ministry/Department if required.

Afterward, SIFC will issue the recommendation letter through an email.

STEP 3: Online Visa Application Process

In this step, visit visa.nadra.gov.pk to apply for the visa.

Afterward, select the visa category (SIFC – Business/Investor).

Then attach the SIFC Recommendation Letter with your visa application.

STEP 4: Grant of Visa

SIFC along with the Ministry of Interior (Mol) and NADRA will promptly verify the SIFC Recommendation Letter.

Afterward, your visa will be granted by the MoI.

The main aim of SIFC is to attract investments from friendly countries in identified sectors. It will be carried out through an empowered organization that operates as a ‘single-window’ platform for facilitation. SIFC also intends to improve the ease of doing business for potential investors via a ‘Whole of Government Approach.’

