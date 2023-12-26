How To Apply For SPSC Jobs Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Like other government departments, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) also announces job vacancies. Legal, social justice, welfare, health, and educational jobs are offered across different departments. Let’s jot down a comprehensive guide for interested candidates who want to apply for these positions online. The SPSC jobs are offered on an open merit and quota basis. That’s why, it is important to understand the application process to secure your opportunity. Let’s get started!!

Eligibility Criteria for SPSC Jobs

Candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria to apply for the posts:

The minimum age limit for SPSC Jobs is 18 years. However, the commission also provides a five-year general age relaxation.

All aspirants must have a domicile from the Sindh province if they want to apply for an SPSC Job.

If we talk about the qualifications, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Each candidate can apply for more than one job.

Government employees are qualified to apply for SPSC vacancies if they have a prior NOC (No Objection Certificate).

It is pertinent to mention here that aspirants with criminal records, out-of-province candidates, and people who exceed the age limit are not eligible for SPSC new jobs in 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for SPSC Jobs is Rs 500.

How To Apply For SPSC Jobs Online?

Head to the official SPSC website at www.spsc.gov.pk.

Navigate to the Homepage

Find the “Apply” section specially designed for the job application.

Create an Account or log into an existing one. If you want to create an account, provide the following details: Mobile Number, CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) Number, and Email Address.

Fill out the application form with all important details as required.

To finish your application, pay the application fee of Rs 500/- online through internet banking.

Please save your application number. It will be required to download the roll number slip for the exam.

Note: You can use your account multiple times to apply for different jobs offered by SPSC.

SPSC Offices

Head Office, Hyderabad

Thandi Sarak, Hyderabad, Sindh

Regional Office Karachi

2nd Floor, Sindh Secretariat Building No. 6, Karachi

Regional Office Sukkur

Bangalow No. B-156, Friends Cooperative Housing Society (Akhwat Nagar) Near GoleMasjid Airport Road, Sukkur

Regional Office Larkano

First Floor, Commissioner Office Building Larkano.

FAQs

Is It Possible To Apply For Multiple Jobs Simultaneously? Yes, it is. You can apply for multiple positions if you are eligible with the required qualifications for each role. What About Age Restrictions For SPSC Positions? The commission usually mentions age requirements, if any, in the official job advertisement. The candidates need to refer to the newspaper ad for details. Is Domicile Mandatory For Sindh Jobs 2023? Yes, it is. Only candidates with a Sindh Domicile can apply for SPSC Posts. What Is The General Age Limit For SPSC Jobs? The SPSC exam is open to all graduates between the ages of 21 and 28. The upper age limit is lowered for members of the scheduled castes, tribes, former service members, physically disabled people, and state government employees.