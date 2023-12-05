How to Apply For the Correction of Name, Father’s Name and DOB From Karachi Board

Unlike other educational boards in Pakistan, Karachi has two separate boards for matric and intermediate students. More commonly referred to as Matric Board Karachi, the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, or BSEK, is a government board that organizes, develops and regulates secondary education in the city. Similarly, for organizing intermediate education in the city, there is a separate Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). Both boards regulate education in the city by offering a wide range of educational services to students in Karachi. However, BSEK also provides correction services to eradicate errors in board-issued certificates and documents. In this article, we are discussing how to apply for the correction of your name, your father’s name or even your date of birth from the Karachi board.

Before we start it is worth mentioning here that this is entirely a manual process. The Karachi board does not provide an online facility for the correction of mistakes. So, let’s get started.

How to Apply for the Correction of Spelling Mistakes in Your Name or Father’s Name from Karachi Board

Students can apply for the correction of any spelling mistakes in their names or their father’s name. For this, you have to submit the following documents;

Photocopy of the school admission and withdrawal register. Must be attested by the principal

A covering letter with the subject ‘Correction of Name’ issued by the school principal and addressed to the Secretary BSEK

Original mark sheet or Certificate issued by the Karachi Matric Board

Paid bank challan or a fee receipt

How to Apply for Addition or Deletion in Name

Students can add or delete certain words from their own and/or father’s name. For example, family names like ‘Syed’, ‘Malik’ and ‘Khan’ can be added or removed to change the name partially.

For this purpose, they need the following documents:

Two press cuttings of a ‘Change of Name’ advertisement published in any daily newspaper

Covering letter with the subject ‘Correction of Name’ issued by the school principal and addressed to the Secretary BSEK

Affidavit (in case a cover letter is not available)

Original marks sheet and certificate issued by the board

Paid bank challan or a fee receipt

How to Apply for a Change of Name

If students want to entirely change their name and father’s name in the documents, they will be required to submit the following list of documents:

Original Court Decree

Covering letter with the subject ‘Correction of Name’ issued by the school principal and addressed to the Secretary BSEK

Original marks sheet and certificate issued by the board

Paid bank challan or a fee receipt

The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, can correct the Date of Birth of registered candidates if they can produce sufficient proof. School records of such students are also inspected before any decision is taken.

Here is a list of documents required for correction of date of birth.

Photocopy of the admission and withdrawal register from primary, middle and high school. The respective principals must attest these documents.

Covering letter with the subject ‘Correction of Date of Birth’ issued by the school principal and addressed to the Secretary BSEK

Original marks sheet and certificate issued by the board

Paid bank challan or a fee receipt

A student can request to change their Date of Birth as mentioned in board documents by fulfilling the following requirements:

Original Court Decree

Approval of the BSEK Secretary

Covering letter with the subject ‘Change of Date of Birth’ issued by the school principal and addressed to the Secretary BSEK

Original marks sheet and certificate issued by the board

Paid bank challan or a fee receipt

The fee for the correction of name, father’s name or date of Birth is Rs. 1000.

You need to contact the Assistant Secretary Certificate for all types of correction after the declaration of the Result. In case of Correction in the Enrollment/ Registration, you need to contact the enrollment/ Registration Section or the Assistant Secretary (Academics). In case of correction in Roll No. Slip, you need to contact the Examination Section.

