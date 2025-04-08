How to Apply for the Punjab 3 Marla Plot Scheme Online? Step-by-Step Guide

In a bold move to combat homelessness and uplift low-income families, the Government of Punjab has introduced the 3-Marla Free Housing Scheme 2025. Launched under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative, this scheme offers free 3-marla residential plots to financially underprivileged residents across 22 districts of the province. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is aimed at ensuring land ownership for those who have long struggled with insecure or informal housing. The first phase of the project will oversee the distribution of 1,892 plots, with an emphasis on transparency, fairness, and ease of access through an online system.

Overview of the Scheme

The Punjab Free Housing Scheme differs from previously launched housing programs by offering land ownership without requiring beneficiaries to take out loans or make down payments. It is a direct land allotment program for those who meet specific eligibility requirements. The scheme will be implemented in multiple phases, with future expansions depending on the success of the initial rollout.

Although the online application portal specific to the 3-marla plot distribution has not yet been launched, the scheme falls under the broader framework of “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar,” which is already operational via acag.punjab.gov.pk. Currently, this platform supports applications for low-interest housing loans, and it is expected that it will be updated to accommodate the plot scheme in due course.

Eligibility Criteria

The Punjab government has outlined strict eligibility standards to ensure that the plots are allocated only to deserving individuals. The following criteria must be met to qualify:

Eligible Applicants:

Permanent residents of Punjab

Individuals or families who do not currently own any land or property

Members of low-income households with financial instability

Citizens who are not employed in high-paying government positions

Ineligible Applicants:

Financially stable persons not meeting income thresholds

High-salary government employees

Applicants who submit false or misleading information

Applicants are required to present necessary documentation, including a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), income certificate, utility bills, or rental agreements as proof of financial and residential status.

Expected Application Platform

At the time of writing, the Punjab government has not launched a specific online portal for the 3-marla plot scheme. However, since the scheme is part of the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, the existing website acag.punjab.gov.pk is likely to serve as the digital entry point for applications when the registration phase begins.

Prospective applicants are advised to regularly monitor the official website for announcements and prepare all required documentation in advance. Moreover, they should also follow updates from the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA)

Step-by-Step Application Process

When the official application portal is launched, the process is expected to follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website

Access the Punjab housing portal (likely acag.punjab.gov.pk).

2. Register with CNIC and Personal Details

Input your CNIC, name, mobile number, and current address.

3. Complete the Application Form

Fill out all fields related to your household income, family size, and housing status.

4. Upload Required Documents

Attach scanned copies of:

CNIC (self and household members) Income certificate (if applicable) Utility bill or rental contract as proof of residence



5. Review and Submit

Carefully review all entered information and submit your application.

After submission, applicants will receive a confirmation via SMS or email, and their information will be forwarded for verification.

Verification and Selection Process

All applications for the scheme will undergo a strict verification process managed by relevant government departments. This vetting will include cross-checking CNIC details with the NADRA database, verifying land ownership through property registration records, and confirming the applicant’s income level and residence status. Only those who successfully pass all stages of verification will be shortlisted. The results of the selection process will be communicated through official channels, including SMS and the government’s website.

District-Wise Plot Distribution

In the first phase of the scheme, a total of 1,892 plots will be distributed across 22 districts, based on need and population density. The Rawalpindi Division has received the highest number of plots, with an allocation of 658. Other major districts receiving allocations include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bhakkar. Additional plots have also been designated for Sargodha, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Rahim Yar Khan, ensuring regional inclusivity and fairness in distribution.

Benefits of the Scheme

This initiative provides several benefits that make it a landmark welfare policy for Punjab:

Free land ownership for qualifying applicants

Legal documentation and official transfer of property

Transparency and fairness in the selection process

Reduced housing insecurity and improved living standards

Support for the underprivileged, especially those in informal settlements

The program marks a clear shift in the government’s approach to public welfare — focusing on sustainable, long-term housing solutions.

Conclusion

The Punjab 3-Marla Housing Scheme 2025 represents a critical step in addressing the long-standing housing needs of low-income families across the province. With a transparent and online application system, direct land allocation, and a strong verification process, the scheme is designed to ensure equitable access to homeownership.

Although the specific application portal for plot registration is yet to be launched, the government has already laid the groundwork under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar umbrella. Citizens who meet the criteria are encouraged to stay informed, prepare their documents, and apply promptly once registrations open.